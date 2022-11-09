Read full article on original website
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Twitter's head of safety and integrity says more than 50,000 tweets containing a 'particular slur' were posted in 48 hours, amid reports of a racist trolling campaign
Twitter's policies on hateful conduct and trolling campaigns haven't changed since Elon Musk became the owner, Yoel Roth said.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Jack Dorsey apologizes to Twitter employees after thousands laid off: "I grew the company size too quickly"
The founder and former CEO of Twitter apologized on Saturday to the social media company's employees a day after thousands were laid off. In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey wrote that he "grew the company size too quickly." "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," he...
Even Elon Musk was surprised at what Twitter was allegedly up to before his purchase
Twitter was allegedly planning to track every user’s whereabouts, right down to when they left their home, according to a former twitter engineer who got the recent attention of Elon Musk. Steve Krenzel was a twitter software engineer who left the company a few years ago but made sure...
BBC reporter created fake Alabama Trump supporter account to explain social media, politics
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring’s...
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
Surprise, surprise: Elon Musk attacks journalists instead of owning up to sharing fake news
In a Twitter space session hosted by Elon Musk today, the new man in charge of the platform addressed his concerns over journalism, seemingly referencing the fake news story he recently shared. After Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked with a hammer in his home two weeks ago, Musk suggested that...
EXCLUSIVE: An Elon Musk chatbot tells Insider he wants to buy CNN, reinstate Trump on Twitter, and 'show people how the sausage gets made'
If you could ask Elon Musk anything, what would you ask?. Since his recent acquisition of Twitter, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been more media-averse than ever. So I decided to try the next best thing: I sat down to interview an artificial-intelligence version of Musk. Chatbots aren't...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
What Is Mastodon, The Social Media Refuge For Many Ex-Twitter Users?
With the upheaval continuing at Twitter, the emerging alternative social network Mastodon has attracted a lot of former Twitter users. Even before Elon Musk followed through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the 16-year-old social network’s user base was on the alert. When Musk finally closed the deal after spending months trying to fight it, his arrival at the helm has been followed by a non-stop series of provocations. He has fired half of Twitter’s workforce; shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Polosi; jousted with account holders like Stephen King,...
Twitter blocks Blue access for new accounts after checkmark frenzy
Twitter has blocked new accounts from getting a Twitter Blue subscription. The company has updated an official help page. It states that accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, cannot subscribe to the $8/month service “at this time”. The social network didn’t tell when it will lift this ban. It also didn’t explain why it is restricting new accounts from accessing Twitter Blue. But, it isn’t difficult to understand the rationale behind it after what transpired over the past couple of days.
One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems
Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
As the future of Twitter becomes uncertain, many users are going Somewhere Good
Somewhere Good is a new social media app, rebelling against norms with a focus on fostering community and cultivating connection.
Verified Twitter accounts have lost the ability to change display name or profile picture and it’s anyone’s guess why
Over the last 24 hours, many public figures have gone to war with Elon Musk, rebranding as parody accounts to mock the new site owner, but it would seem that this is no longer possible as restrictions have seemingly been put in place for verified accounts. Right now, verified users...
