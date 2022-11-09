Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
2022 midterm elections in Monroe County
The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
Monroe Co. Election Commissioners: Results are accurate, reporting delays due to tech issues
The Monroe County Board of Elections released a statement saying all of the votes were collected and recorded with no issue.
wxxinews.org
People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9
It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:. Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester.
25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a Wednesday morning press conference explaining Tuesday night’s delays in reporting election results, Republican candidate La’Ron Singeltary has conceded the election. This comes after an initial call late Tuesday for investigations into the “unprecedented irregularities.”. He offered winner Joe Morelle his...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
New York's 25th Congressional District race between Joe Morelle and La'Ron Singletary
Democrat Joe Morelle has had a long career in local politics, rising to become one of the most influential figures in the local and state party. He’s seeking reelection this year, but Republican La’Ron Singletary, the embattled former Rochester police chief, is trying to unseat him.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 11, 2022
First hour: How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9. Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:
lafourchegazette.com
Plaisance to become Lockport's Mayor
Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term. Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
wxxinews.org
How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners
Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:. Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136. Sue...
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
A new sheriff takes the reins in Ontario County: David Cirencione wins handily
CANANDAIGUA — Hammering on a theme from seemingly the minute he declared his candidacy for sheriff, Ontario County Sheriff's Lt. David Cirencione said he will meet with everyone who works for the department face to face when he takes the office Jan. 1. "Just to let them know I’m...
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 10, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Armatys., 28, of Alden, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Armatys took merchandise valued at $472.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Armatys was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Armatys was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
iheart.com
CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl
A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Comments / 0