CITY News

2022 midterm elections in Monroe County

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9

It's our monthly discussion highlighting people and organizations making positive change in the region. During the second half of the program, we put a special focus on efforts to help people during the Thanksgiving holiday. This episode's group of do-gooders includes:. Maribeth Weed, administrator at Community Food Cupboard of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

25th District: Joe Morelle declares victory, Singletary congratulates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a Wednesday morning press conference explaining Tuesday night’s delays in reporting election results, Republican candidate La’Ron Singeltary has conceded the election. This comes after an initial call late Tuesday for investigations into the “unprecedented irregularities.”. He offered winner Joe Morelle his...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 11, 2022

First hour: How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners. Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 9. Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
lafourchegazette.com

Plaisance to become Lockport's Mayor

Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term. Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who...
LOCKPORT, NY
wxxinews.org

How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners

Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more. Our guests:. Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136. Sue...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On November 10, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Armatys., 28, of Alden, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Armatys took merchandise valued at $472.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Armatys was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Armatys was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

