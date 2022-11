CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO