Morgen Platt Stiegler
4d ago
I’ll only vote for the levy if the school provides transportation to small children again instead of making them risk their lives to walk to school at the age of 5 and up if they live within two miles. What a disgrace. We can afford transportation.
Correct Recycling Month | Where to take unwanted fall items
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
Ohio midterm trends: How does 2022 voter turnout compare to the last 20 years?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Some elections cycles see more participation than others. While presidential elections generally see the highest voter turn out, primaries and local elections often see fewer. As with their middling position two years after a presidential election, midterms usually fall somewhere in between regarding voter turnout rates.
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Toledo City Councilwoman Michele Grim to depart for State House
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michele Grim took her seat on Toledo City Council in January, but she'll soon be leaving after winning her Ohio State House election Tuesday night. Grim's council term was set to expire in 2026. Last night, Grim won the State House of Representatives seat in District 43 over Republican Wendi Hendricks.
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
BGSU students display "Missing Man" table for Veterans Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University student chapter of the Student Veterans of America is honoring those who have served by putting out a "Missing Man" table display. BGSU is ranked number 2 in the nation for a top university that serves veterans and active military...
Voters to decide fate of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools emergency levy renewal
OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A local school district that has seen a lot of financial troubles is going back to its voters for assistance. First approved by voters in 2018, Benton-Carroll-Salem School District's emergency levy generates $1.4 million a year for the district. Now approaching the final year of...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Toledo City Council unanimously asks Kapszukiewicz to reopen communication he closed
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council unanimously urged Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz Wednesday evening to reopen communication between council and the mayor's office. "Local government works best when officials can communicate freely," which better serves Toledoans, at-large Council Member Katie Moline, who introduced the resolution, said. It is unclear why...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
WTOL, WKYC, WBNS lawsuit against Cedar Point parent company advances in state Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A lawsuit filed against the parent company of Cedar Point by WTOL 11 and sister stations WKYC in Cleveland and WBNS in Columbus is moving forward in the Ohio Supreme Court. The TEGNA stations filed the lawsuit in July, asking the court to compel Cedar Point...
Tiffin University preps elementary students for future elections with mock voting day
TIFFIN, Ohio — While voting is a civic duty for adults, a group of elementary students in Tiffin got a first-hand lesson on casting a ballot on Election Day. Hundreds of fourth and fifth grade students from Tiffin's Calvert, Hopewell-Loudon and Mohawk elementary schools took part in Tiffin University's first-ever Mock Voting Day.
Go 419: Toledo, Bowling Green breweries have fun with Battle of I-75 IPA
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Tuesday, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University will meet for their annual football fracas in the Battle of I-75. And what is more synonymous with a storied football matchup than a plate of wings or passionate cheers and boos? A cold beer.
Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall. Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
'It's become part of me, it's the adrenaline' | A look into the life of a bail bondsman
TOLEDO, Ohio — The profession of a bail bondsman has evolved over the last 20 years, but it's still a fairly small one. Franklin Frazier has been a bondsman for the last 14 years and has seen his industry change. "To keep a long story short, I went to...
Results: Kaptur defeats Majewski for Ohio 9th Congressional district
TOLEDO, Ohio — Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur has defeated Republican challenger J.R. Majewski to represent the newly redrawn Ohio 9th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Kaptur, 76, is the woman with the longest tenure in either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate....
The Edmund Fitzgerald 47 years later: Remembering those lost and honoring its Toledo legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a segment relating to the Fitzgerald that aired on Nov. 10, 2021. On Nov. 10, 1975, the gales of November came early to Lake Superior and took with them the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and the lives of 29 crew. 47 years later, people and communities in the Great Lakes region and beyond remember their loss.
Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year
OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
