TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO