HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO