Langley Park, MD

WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital

LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
LANDOVER, MD
WJLA

Police ask for help identifying gunman who shot a man in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot a young man on Thursday. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of 5th Street Northwest and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
LANDOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest

Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Man stabbed to death in Langley Park

LANGLEY PARK – Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death on 15th Avenue in Langley Park early Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating and are now asking the public for assistance, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. 32-year-old Fidelino Velasquez-Cano was found with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital at around 12:50 am where he died a short time later.  The post Man stabbed to death in Langley Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
LANGLEY PARK, MD
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

