Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
WJLA
Police ask for help identifying gunman who shot a man in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who shot a young man on Thursday. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1200 block of 5th Street Northwest and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff
Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around. Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf,...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
fox5dc.com
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest
Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
WJLA
Police search for missing mom after 2-year-old son finds gun, shoots himself in Manassas
A two-year-old Manassas boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound last month. After Child Protective Services notified police, officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas at about 11:30 p.m. that night to investigate the shooting. Investigators determined that the boy,...
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
Man stabbed to death in Langley Park
LANGLEY PARK – Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death on 15th Avenue in Langley Park early Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating and are now asking the public for assistance, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. 32-year-old Fidelino Velasquez-Cano was found with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital at around 12:50 am where he died a short time later. The post Man stabbed to death in Langley Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
Police: 28-year-old arrested in connection with 19 separate burglaries across DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for close to 20 burglary incidents that happened across the District in October and December of 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department said during the burglaries, suspects forcibly entered the building and once inside attempted to or took property before leaving the scene.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
Comments / 0