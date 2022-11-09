ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 12

Lupe'
4d ago

Paul and Mitch head up to the backwoods of KY and make sure they get those dirt poor, uneducated votes. Kerosene vouchers go a long way up there.

Reply
3
Susan Cantrell
4d ago

I noticed Rand Paul's opponent, Charles Booker, did not get as much coverage as he did from local media. But no matter rand paul had all the PAC money he needed funneled through by Mitch McConnell. rand paul is so backward and he's going to take KY backward with him.

Reply(2)
3
Jody Wayne Hayes
4d ago

I knew all along rand.paul was going to win their is just too many people from the back woods of Kentucky who votes for him the flat landers of Kentucky don't have enough people to get booker elected

Reply
2
Related
WKYT 27

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy