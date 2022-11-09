Read full article on original website
Lupe'
4d ago
Paul and Mitch head up to the backwoods of KY and make sure they get those dirt poor, uneducated votes. Kerosene vouchers go a long way up there.
Reply
3
Susan Cantrell
4d ago
I noticed Rand Paul's opponent, Charles Booker, did not get as much coverage as he did from local media. But no matter rand paul had all the PAC money he needed funneled through by Mitch McConnell. rand paul is so backward and he's going to take KY backward with him.
Reply(2)
3
Jody Wayne Hayes
4d ago
I knew all along rand.paul was going to win their is just too many people from the back woods of Kentucky who votes for him the flat landers of Kentucky don't have enough people to get booker elected
Reply
2
