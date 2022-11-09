ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer wins reelection

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected that U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has won reelection. Schumer faced off against Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare. Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate, has served as Senator since 1999 and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
KVUE

Democrats Greg Casar, Lloyd Doggett win U.S. House races

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Greg Casar will replace U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett as the representative for U.S. House District 35 following his win over Republican Dan McQueen on Tuesday night. District 35 covers East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Doggett won...
AUSTIN, TX
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Courier Journal

Election results: Bisig wins Supreme Court seat, Keller defeats Fischer in high court race

In a fiercely contested race for the state Supreme Court, challenger Joe Fischer early Wednesday fell to incumbent Justice Michelle Keller in the contest for the 6th Supreme Court judicial district. With about 98% of votes reported, Fischer, a staunchly anti-abortion state representative from Fort Thomas, had 45% of the votes compared to Keller, with 55% in a race that drew national attention for Fischer's openly partisan campaign and hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Democrat Deluzio wins US House seat in Pennsylvania

Election lawyer Chris Deluzio, a Democrat, has won a GOP seat in a U.S. House district north of Pittsburgh, beating a Republican businessperson and former township commissioner.Deluzio will represent a district that consists largely of the voters who elected Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to Congress for the past couple terms. It became vacant for this year’s election when Lamb chose not to seek reelection in what was an ultimately failed attempt to get his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.He beat GOP candidate Jeremy Shaffer, a former Ross Township commissioner who had billed himself as a pragmatic problem solver....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

