Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House.
Democrats Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Omar beat Cicely Davis; McCollum beat May Lor Xiong. The post Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Republican Ted Budd wins battleground North Carolina Senate race
North Carolina GOP Congressman Ted Budd has defeated the Democrat, former state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. in the race for Senate.
Democrat Patty Murray re-elected for Washington U.S. Senate seat
AP News called the race at 9:10 p.m. Murray ran against Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer wins reelection
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected that U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has won reelection. Schumer faced off against Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare. Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate, has served as Senator since 1999 and...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KVUE
Democrats Greg Casar, Lloyd Doggett win U.S. House races
AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Greg Casar will replace U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett as the representative for U.S. House District 35 following his win over Republican Dan McQueen on Tuesday night. District 35 covers East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Doggett won...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
WLWT 5
Election results: Kentucky Supreme Court
Here are the election results for Kentucky's Supreme Court District 6 race. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
WTVCFOX
Republican Chuck Fleischmann wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 3rd district
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Republican Chuck Fleischmann has won reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District, the AP reports. Fleischman was challenged by Democrat Meg Gorman. Ricky White, the creator of "Make America White Again" billboard, was on the ballot too. "I'm going to be in the new...
Election results: Bisig wins Supreme Court seat, Keller defeats Fischer in high court race
In a fiercely contested race for the state Supreme Court, challenger Joe Fischer early Wednesday fell to incumbent Justice Michelle Keller in the contest for the 6th Supreme Court judicial district. With about 98% of votes reported, Fischer, a staunchly anti-abortion state representative from Fort Thomas, had 45% of the votes compared to Keller, with 55% in a race that drew national attention for Fischer's openly partisan campaign and hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in...
Democrat Deluzio wins US House seat in Pennsylvania
Election lawyer Chris Deluzio, a Democrat, has won a GOP seat in a U.S. House district north of Pittsburgh, beating a Republican businessperson and former township commissioner.Deluzio will represent a district that consists largely of the voters who elected Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to Congress for the past couple terms. It became vacant for this year’s election when Lamb chose not to seek reelection in what was an ultimately failed attempt to get his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.He beat GOP candidate Jeremy Shaffer, a former Ross Township commissioner who had billed himself as a pragmatic problem solver....
