102.9 WBLM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery

If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
BATH, ME
Q97.9

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WMTW

Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Go Night Tubing Under the Lights in Windham, Maine, for Some Ultimate Winter Fun

Even if you're not ready for winter in Maine yet, you know it's coming. When it arrives, there's going to be piles of snow and you'll have a couple choices: hibernate indoors with your favorite streaming apps, or embrace the white stuff and try something new during the coldest months of the year. One activity that more people are embracing every winter is night tubing, and one of the best places to do it in New England is in Windham, Maine.
WINDHAM, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

