The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
Another Missing Mainer Needs Our Help to Be Found Safe and Sound
Lately, it seems like at least once a month, we either find out about a local Mainer going missing, or someone missing somewhere in New England that could be in the Maine or New Hampshire area. In fact, that statement is legitimate. Back in July, Goffstown, New Hampshire teen Veronica...
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Good News, Falmouth Pizza Lovers: Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Get Pumped, Falmouth: Jersey Mike’s Subs is Opening on Route One
I don't know when it's opening, but I know where. The manager of Staples in the Falmouth Village on Route One heard it from the manager of the mini-mall that Jersey Mike's will be going in where Olympia Sports once was. Never in a million years did I think food...
WMTW
Silver Alert canceled for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Candace Beaudoin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5...
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Go Night Tubing Under the Lights in Windham, Maine, for Some Ultimate Winter Fun
Even if you're not ready for winter in Maine yet, you know it's coming. When it arrives, there's going to be piles of snow and you'll have a couple choices: hibernate indoors with your favorite streaming apps, or embrace the white stuff and try something new during the coldest months of the year. One activity that more people are embracing every winter is night tubing, and one of the best places to do it in New England is in Windham, Maine.
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
