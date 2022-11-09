ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Warning: Tropical Storm Nicole is Expected to Hit Florida, US East Coast as a Category 1 Hurricane

By Louise Franco
Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
New Footage Shows Devastating Impact of Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane ahead of making landfall over the eastern coastline of Florida today. This news comes about six weeks after the destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ian smashed into the opposing Gulf Coast. Despite being three categories below Ian, this unusually-late-seasoned storm is already responsible for damage related to high tides, flooding and wind gusts.
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa

Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
Nicole to Bring Extreme Weather Conditions in Southeastern US

Nicole will rip through the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, then turn northward and move across the interior of the southern United States from Thursday night to Friday as a tropical depression before intensifying into a powerful wind and downpour, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Nicole Powering Through. Nicole's impact will probably...
Mar-a-Lago under threat as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to make landfall in Florida overnight on Wednesday into Thursday after strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane.The storm will likely hit land somewhere in southeast Florida between Boca Raton and Palm Bay, putting former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the potential cone of impact.Nicole will bring heavy winds and rain to Florida, bringing a rare late-in-the-season hurricane to the Sunshine State just weeks after Ian devastated communities around Fort Myers and Naples.The Florida Division of Emergency Management has urged residents in the storm’s path to monitor weather reports and have a “disaster...
Hurricane warning issued as Tropical Storm Nicole moves towards Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per...
Incoming Geomagnetic Storm Expected to Hit Earth on Saturday, Power Grid Outage Possible

For potential G1 storm conditions, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Earth that is in effect until November 5. An unusual Northern Lights or aurora could be produced by the strong geomagnetic storm, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky being possible as far south as New York, Iowa, and Michigan, according to forecasters who have issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch. Today's update shows there is a possibility of weak power grid fluctuations.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon.  Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
Nicole Takes Aim At Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday northeast of the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center, with an unusual track taking aim at the east coast of Florida. Nicole is expected to make the transition to a tropical system in the next 36 hours and could strengthen into a hurricane shortly after.
