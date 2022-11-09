Hurricane Warning: Tropical Storm Nicole is Expected to Hit Florida, US East Coast as a Category 1 Hurricane

Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
Roads on Verge of Collapsing as Tropical Storm Nicole Batters Florida
Nicole will likely be elevated to a hurricane Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast
Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
A powerful storm packing torrential rain and damaging winds could slam into Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane this week as many residents are still enduring the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Threatened by Looming Hurricane Nicole
Trump's Florida residence in Palm Beach County is within the National Hurricane Center's forecast cone of uncertainty.
Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there
Subtropical Storm Nicole Moves Toward Florida, Expected To Strengthen
A state of emergency for the 34 counties expected to be affected by the storm.
New Footage Shows Devastating Impact of Category 1 Hurricane Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane ahead of making landfall over the eastern coastline of Florida today. This news comes about six weeks after the destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ian smashed into the opposing Gulf Coast. Despite being three categories below Ian, this unusually-late-seasoned storm is already responsible for damage related to high tides, flooding and wind gusts.
Tropical Storm Nicole Intensifies Into a Hurricane, Florida Suffers from Powerful Storm Surge
Hurricane Nicole is currently hovering towards Florida, United States, after making landfall in the Bahamas earlier on Wednesday, November 9, bringing powerful storm surge to the Sunshine State. Former Tropical Storm Nicole intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the same day and is set to make landfall in Eastern...
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Strengthening Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 Soaks Puerto Rico, Might be Hurricane Lisa
Gaining strength, potential tropical cyclone 15 is soaking Puerto Rico. It may develop into Hurricane Lisa, according to experts. On Halloween, a tropical disturbance tracked in the central Caribbean Sea is forecast to intensify into 2022 Atlantic hurricane season's 12th named storm of the as it approaches parts of Central America as a hurricane.
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.
Nicole to Bring Extreme Weather Conditions in Southeastern US
Nicole will rip through the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, then turn northward and move across the interior of the southern United States from Thursday night to Friday as a tropical depression before intensifying into a powerful wind and downpour, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Nicole Powering Through. Nicole's impact will probably...
Mar-a-Lago under threat as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to make landfall in Florida overnight on Wednesday into Thursday after strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane.The storm will likely hit land somewhere in southeast Florida between Boca Raton and Palm Bay, putting former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in the potential cone of impact.Nicole will bring heavy winds and rain to Florida, bringing a rare late-in-the-season hurricane to the Sunshine State just weeks after Ian devastated communities around Fort Myers and Naples.The Florida Division of Emergency Management has urged residents in the storm’s path to monitor weather reports and have a “disaster...
Hurricane warning issued as Tropical Storm Nicole moves towards Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per...
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
Hurricane Nicole Now a Category 1 Storm, Here's Its Path to Florida
The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday upgraded Tropical Storm Nicole to a hurricane after it made landfall in the Bahamas.
Incoming Geomagnetic Storm Expected to Hit Earth on Saturday, Power Grid Outage Possible
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon. Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
Nicole Takes Aim At Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday northeast of the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center, with an unusual track taking aim at the east coast of Florida. Nicole is expected to make the transition to a tropical system in the next 36 hours and could strengthen into a hurricane shortly after.
