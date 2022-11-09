Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Missouri
The Fearless Prediction did not enjoy the Tennessee-Georgia game. But the good news is that a new week brings a new opportunity for success, so let’s get after it. On Saturday, it’ll be Senior Day as Tennessee hosts Missouri. This is a relatively new series, as the Vols and Tigers have played only 10 times, with each team winning 5.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: No. 5 Vols Host the Missouri Tigers
The Opponent: The University of Missouri was the first public university west of the Mississippi River, founded in 1839. It claims to have founded the world’s first journalism school in 1908. The snarkiest of sports reporters out there? If they couldn’t get in Syracuse or Northwestern, then they probably went to Missouri. In 2012, Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference. Faurot Field joined the Pantheon of great SEC Stadiums. Fun fact, it is the only one with a giant pile of rocks in the endzone. Notable alumni include Tennessee Williams, Sam Walton, Brad Pitt, and Jon Hamm. The obvious one to highlight is Tony Vitello, the most recognizable man in college baseball.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Announces Senior Day Sellout
Tennessee’s final game in Knoxville this season will be packed with 101,915 people. According to Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White on Thursday night, Tennessee’s senior day contest on Saturday against Missouri will be a sellout. “We got a Senior Day sellout!” White said in a tweet. “#VolNation we...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Tennessee Coaches Said About Missouri This Week
Tennessee is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Missouri to Neyland Stadium Saturday. The Tigers are 4-5 (2-4 SEC) and are looking to bounce back from a narrow loss against Kentucky. Missouri has been competitive against most foes this season due to its strong defense but the Tigers offense has struggled.
rockytopinsider.com
Columbia Tribune’s Matt Stahl Previews Missouri’s Trip To Tennessee
Tennessee looks to bounce back from its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday when it hosts Missouri to Neyland Stadium. The Tigers are 4-5 (2-4 SEC) in Eliah Drinkwitz’ third season as head coach and have been competitive against everyone they’ve played in conference. Each week, Rocky...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
rockytopinsider.com
Come for Tennessee-Missouri & Vol Hoops, Stay for… Nickelback?! | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The RTI Press Pass podcast is back with another loaded episode as the November calendar continues to turn. Hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back again and start off the Wednesday show with a quick Georgia recap before moving into the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday night. What is Tennessee’s best route into the final four? Could LSU cause complete chaos? We discuss it all here.
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
rockytopinsider.com
Missouri Head Coach Keeping His Cards Close Before the Upcoming Tennessee Game
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is well aware of the challenging task at hand this weekend for his Tigers. AP No. 5 Tennessee is eagerly waiting to get back on the field after suffering their first loss of the season next weekend. And it will be Drinkwitz and the Tigers that the Vols will be hosting.
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
wvlt.tv
Basketball Vols sign highly touted 2023 class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee welcomed four dynamic players to its men’s basketball signing class Wednesday, Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes announced. Made up of guards Cameron Carr and Freddie Dilione and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips, Tennessee currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
WBIR
East Tennessee standouts commit on National Signing Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student-athletes around East Tennessee signed their national letters of intent today as their high schools held ceremonies to honor the local standouts. Knox Catholic, Farragut and Maryville were among some of the high schools to showcase their athletes on Fall Signing Day. Knox Catholic stars Daniel...
wvlt.tv
KCHS standout joins Vitello’s Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball standout Daniel Parris was one of seven KCHS student-athletes to sign letters of intent Wednesday morning. Parris is an outstanding ball player who can both pitch and hit. Will he do both at Tennessee? He says that’s not out of the question. The following...
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
