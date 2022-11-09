The Opponent: The University of Missouri was the first public university west of the Mississippi River, founded in 1839. It claims to have founded the world’s first journalism school in 1908. The snarkiest of sports reporters out there? If they couldn’t get in Syracuse or Northwestern, then they probably went to Missouri. In 2012, Missouri joined the Southeastern Conference. Faurot Field joined the Pantheon of great SEC Stadiums. Fun fact, it is the only one with a giant pile of rocks in the endzone. Notable alumni include Tennessee Williams, Sam Walton, Brad Pitt, and Jon Hamm. The obvious one to highlight is Tony Vitello, the most recognizable man in college baseball.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO