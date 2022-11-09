ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, IA

Unhoused as a teen, Tracy Belle now rehabilitates Iowa birds, coyotes, raccoons and more through her nonprofit, Wildthunder W.A.R.S.

By Erin Casey
littlevillagemag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
littlevillagemag.com

CCAN asks for donations to repair damaged RV so they can continue distributing winter clothes

A year after hitting the road for the first time, the Corridor Community Action Network’s (CCAN) free mobile clothing closet has run into a problem. The CCAN-Clothes Cruise’s RV was being stocked with warm clothes donated by the community Thursday morning by CCAN Director Mandi Nichols, who “stopped by the mobile closet to drop off some items for upcoming distributions and found that it has been broken into and the window and door significantly damaged,” according to a statement from the organization.
IOWA CITY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Anita Fields | Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th | Bijou After Hours: The Wall

It’s a wild weekend up and down the CRANDIC, with ways to keep both your body and mind active while still managing to keep you entertained! Don’t miss the events of the second annual Mic Check Poetry Fest (see full collection), especially the chance to rank global poets in Slam O Vision International. Indigenous voices abound, with a lecture from Osage artist Anita Fields at the UI, Larissa Fasthorse’s ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ at Cornell College and Great Plains Action Society’s Truthsgiving at the Englert. And you can celebrate Iowa City superstar Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th birthday by taking in a screening of ‘Slaughterhouse Five.’ Top pick of the weekend? Treat yourself to Bijou After Hours screening of ‘The Wall’ on 35mm, the perfect way to decompress after a week of thinking about politics.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa

(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
JONES COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff

An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Check Out Beautiful Christmas Lights in the Amana Colonies This Year

The Amana Colonies will transform into a Christmas wonderland very soon!. One of the most beloved events in the Amana Colonies each holiday season is the Tannenbaum Forest. The event website invites you to visit the Festhalle Barn to check out "over 60 unique Christmas Trees, each decorated by a different business, organization, group, or family." They also note that the entire barn will be festively decorated and there will be lots of great photo opportunities. One of the highlights is the German Christmas Pyramid, which is 17-feet high! Admission is free, but donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are strongly encouraged at entry.
IOWA CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids

A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

Community Policy