Unhoused as a teen, Tracy Belle now rehabilitates Iowa birds, coyotes, raccoons and more through her nonprofit, Wildthunder W.A.R.S.

Read full article on original website
Related
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
Waterloo Criminal Takes The Phrase Break A Leg Too Seriously
There are many criminals who make mistakes, step up and accept responsibility, and never break the law again. Then, there are repeat offenders who can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble. That's the type of criminal this story from Waterloo is about. According to a KWWL report, late last...
littlevillagemag.com
CCAN asks for donations to repair damaged RV so they can continue distributing winter clothes
A year after hitting the road for the first time, the Corridor Community Action Network’s (CCAN) free mobile clothing closet has run into a problem. The CCAN-Clothes Cruise’s RV was being stocked with warm clothes donated by the community Thursday morning by CCAN Director Mandi Nichols, who “stopped by the mobile closet to drop off some items for upcoming distributions and found that it has been broken into and the window and door significantly damaged,” according to a statement from the organization.
littlevillagemag.com
Weekender Eastern Iowa! Anita Fields | Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th | Bijou After Hours: The Wall
It’s a wild weekend up and down the CRANDIC, with ways to keep both your body and mind active while still managing to keep you entertained! Don’t miss the events of the second annual Mic Check Poetry Fest (see full collection), especially the chance to rank global poets in Slam O Vision International. Indigenous voices abound, with a lecture from Osage artist Anita Fields at the UI, Larissa Fasthorse’s ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ at Cornell College and Great Plains Action Society’s Truthsgiving at the Englert. And you can celebrate Iowa City superstar Kurt Vonnegut’s 100th birthday by taking in a screening of ‘Slaughterhouse Five.’ Top pick of the weekend? Treat yourself to Bijou After Hours screening of ‘The Wall’ on 35mm, the perfect way to decompress after a week of thinking about politics.
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
KCRG.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 38 and 195th Street. ISP said a deer walked onto the highway and was hit by the motorcycle...
KCRG.com
Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa
(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Check Out Beautiful Christmas Lights in the Amana Colonies This Year
The Amana Colonies will transform into a Christmas wonderland very soon!. One of the most beloved events in the Amana Colonies each holiday season is the Tannenbaum Forest. The event website invites you to visit the Festhalle Barn to check out "over 60 unique Christmas Trees, each decorated by a different business, organization, group, or family." They also note that the entire barn will be festively decorated and there will be lots of great photo opportunities. One of the highlights is the German Christmas Pyramid, which is 17-feet high! Admission is free, but donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are strongly encouraged at entry.
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
951thebull.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they’re investigating a developing situation in the area of 74th Street and C Avenue northeast Wednesday morning. Police said they have made an arrest in the situation, but have not provided additional details. No one was injured in the...
Comments / 0