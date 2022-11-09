Read full article on original website
Former College Basketball Standout Elected Governor
While the wider college sports world waits to see whether Herschel Walker will be elected to U.S. Senate, another former college star claimed victory in her own election. On Election Night, former Harvard women's basketball star Maura Healey was elected governor of Massachusetts. Healey defeated Geoff Diehl to make history as both the first female governor of the state and the first openly lesbian woman to be elected as a state's governor.
Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Indiana puts up 101 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed just one shot on his way to 21 points in a light workout for No. 13 Indiana,
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional Football Championship Weekend
TROY, NY – Last week included several upsets en route to this weekend’s sectional championship matchups. In Class AA, the expected CBA and Shen matchup came to fruition while Averill Park upset Burnt Hills to move on to their first sectional championship game since 2016 where they will play Niskayuna in Class A. Lansingburgh fought off a Glens Falls comeback to move on to face Ravena for the Class B title and Schuylerville had an overtime win over Fonda to move on to take the Lake George coop will battle for the Class C title. Finally, in Class D Chatham and Cambridge/Salem will battle for that championship.
Andover Townsman
Andover High Roundup: Chokureva wins three events, swimming second in North
Michaela Chokureva and the Andover girls swimming and diving team had a terrific showing at the MIAA North Sectional Meet on Sunday, with Chokureva taking home two individual titles plus a relay victory as the Golden Warriors finished second overall. Andover tallied 269 points as a team, second only to...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman discovers Celtics Hall of Famer's trophy in home
BOURNE, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who lives in a Cape Cod home that was once owned by a Boston Celtics Hall of Famer has been working to connect with him after she made a historic discovery. Kate Conway was renovating the kitchen in her Bourne home last year,...
WATCH: Leominster High School soccer player boots incredible game-tying goal from 70 yards out
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster High School soccer player recently scored one of the most incredible goals you’ll ever see. To top it all off, the remarkable boot kept his team’s postseason push alive. Leominster found itself trailing 1-0 with under a minute left in regulation in...
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Cardinal Spellman volleyball clinches Elite Eight spot
The Cardinal Spellman High girls volleyball is moving on. The No. 7 Cardinals swept No. 10 East Longmeadow, 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-23). Cardinal Spellman advances to play No. 2 Tewskbury in the Div. 3 Elite Eight.. on Thursday at 6 p.m. In other high school action on Tuesday:. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL.
H.S. TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Scott's 100th win comes in Pembroke boys soccer's playoff push
When wins stack one after another, career accolades come quick. That was the story for the top-ranked Pembroke High boys soccer team on Wednesday, as it cruised to a 3-1 win over No. 16 Boston Latin to improve to 20-0. It also was victory No. 100 for head coach Adam Scott in his eight-year tenure at the school.
Girls soccer: What lies ahead for local Section 1, 9 teams in NYSPHSAA Final Four?
The stage is set for the NYSPHSAA Final Four to kick off in Cortland this weekend. Here's a quick look at what lies ahead for local Section 1 and 9 teams that hope to go all the way. Class AA. Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders (18-2-1) vs. Ward Melville Patriots (15-0-3) When: Saturday,...
