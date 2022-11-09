ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former College Basketball Standout Elected Governor

While the wider college sports world waits to see whether Herschel Walker will be elected to U.S. Senate, another former college star claimed victory in her own election. On Election Night, former Harvard women's basketball star Maura Healey was elected governor of Massachusetts. Healey defeated Geoff Diehl to make history as both the first female governor of the state and the first openly lesbian woman to be elected as a state's governor.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional Football Championship Weekend

TROY, NY – Last week included several upsets en route to this weekend’s sectional championship matchups. In Class AA, the expected CBA and Shen matchup came to fruition while Averill Park upset Burnt Hills to move on to their first sectional championship game since 2016 where they will play Niskayuna in Class A. Lansingburgh fought off a Glens Falls comeback to move on to face Ravena for the Class B title and Schuylerville had an overtime win over Fonda to move on to take the Lake George coop will battle for the Class C title. Finally, in Class D Chatham and Cambridge/Salem will battle for that championship.
Andover High Roundup: Chokureva wins three events, swimming second in North

Michaela Chokureva and the Andover girls swimming and diving team had a terrific showing at the MIAA North Sectional Meet on Sunday, with Chokureva taking home two individual titles plus a relay victory as the Golden Warriors finished second overall. Andover tallied 269 points as a team, second only to...
