As The Player Progresses Through The Campaign Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, They Eliminate A Sniper In The Course Of The Cartel Protection Mission
Somehow, the sniper in the Cartel Protection mission of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got eliminated. Players have been able to pull off spectacular kills in shooters for a long time. Many gamers have experienced memorable moments in Call of Duty, thanks to the game’s emphasis on competitive gaming.
Modern Warfare 2 campaign expansion set to remake controversial mission
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a single-player expansion that looks set to remake one of the series’ most infamous missions, according to a new report. Back in October, rumours began to circulate that suggested 2023’s Call Of Duty wouldn’t be a new game at all. Rather, fans could expect a substantial expansion and extra support for the recently released Modern Warfare 2. This expansion is apparently set to contain new DLC maps, and a new single-player campaign that follows on from the ending of the most recent single-player adventure.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
dotesports.com
Not so hidden: Ghost perk doesn’t work quite how you think in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 has a massive collection of different perks that can give Call of Duty gamers countless hours of varying gameplay. These perks are designed to change the way you play your matches, making you hunt slowly and methodically, or fly around corners spraying at anything in your path on the battlefield.
dotesports.com
What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
The Best Build For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's FSS Hurricane
Have you ever wanted a "Call of Duty" weapon that mixes the reliability of the M4 with the aggressiveness of an SMG? Well, thanks to the new weapon unlock trees in "Modern Warfare 2," such a gun finally exists. That gun is the FSS Hurricane, an SMG version of the M4 that can be obtained in the latter's unlock tree.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty players are disappointed by the content coming in season 01 of Modern Warfare 2
Many players aren’t exactly happy about the apparent lack of multiplayer content being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in season 01. Activision and Infinity Ward showcased all the content and updates coming to MW2 next week in a blog post on Nov. 9. Everything from new operators to battle pass content was detailed in the blog post, but a majority of the information was pointed toward Warzone 2 rather than MW2’s multiplayer.
Massive Warzone 2 map found in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty fans are feasting well. Last week, Modern Warfare II finally launched - and it’s officially Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch to date. Fans are loving the new anti-camping tool, plus one new map is getting a ton of love for its creativity. It helps that fan-favourites like Ghost have also made a return. In fact, there’s a lot of Ghost thirst floating around on social media - but that’s an entirely different story.
dexerto.com
Best Lockwood MK2 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks
Marksman Rifles are often underused in Modern Warfare 2, but the Lockwood MK2 is deadly with the right attachments. Here’s the best Lockwood MK2 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment. If you are a fan of quick scoping but find MW2’s sniper offering’s too bulky, the...
Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Reenabled
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had its attachment tuning re-enabled after providing a much-needed bug fix to its new system. For those unaware, weapon and attachment tuning is a brand new system in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to customize their loadouts even further by adjusting certain weapon and attachment attributes. This level of customization is unlocked by reaching the maximum level of a weapon and gives players a chance to create more personalized loadouts.
