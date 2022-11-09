Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WYFF4.com
Tim Scott faces challenger Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott was a congressman in 2013 when appointed to the U.S. Senate by then-governor Nikki Haley. Senator Jim DeMint resigned from the seat in 2012. Scott then won a 2014 special election to fill the six-year term. In 2016, he won his...
KUTV
Conceding defeat to Lee, McMullin looks ahead to 'critical phase' for U.S. politics
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — About an hour before midnight, independent candidate Evan McMullin walked to the podium at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center and told his supporters he had called Sen. Mike Lee and conceded that the two-term senator had won re-election. "No!" some supporters said while others booed. "I...
Republican Tim Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term....
Sen. Graham expresses disappointment about the midterms: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave’
Sen. Lindsey Graham noted that the midterm election was not the red wave of Republican victories that many expected, but still said it would likely be a good night.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan has defeated his GOP challenger, Jennifer-Ruth Green, in the race to represent Indiana's 1st congressional district in the House, The Associated Press projects. The race between the two candidates pitted Green, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, against Mrvan, a Democrat who formerly served...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Senator Michael Bennet secures re-election in Colorado by defeating Joe O'Dea
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that incumbent Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet will defeat Republican businessman Joe O’Dea. The Colorado Senate race became an unexpected pickup opportunity for the Republicans, though the state has trended toward Democrats in recent years. O'Dea, a moderate Republican businessman, gained attention as...
Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin clash in heated debate
GOP Sen. Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin faced off last night in a highly anticipated debate ahead of the vote for Utah's U.S. Senate seat. Organized by the nonpartisan Utah Debate Commission, the event was held at Utah Valley University. Of note: It was the only scheduled debate...
U.S. Senate race: Demings challenges Rubio in one of the country’s most expensive faceoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest races we’re keeping a close eye on is the battle for one of Florida’s two Senate seats. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is looking for a third six-year term, while Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is hoping to unseat him.
