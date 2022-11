Winner’s List: The races that will decide House control

A ll 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections as both parties vie to take control of the lower chamber for the next two years.

Democrats have had a House majority since gaining control in 2018 and are defending a razor-thin majority on election night. Republicans only need to win five seats to capture the lower chamber, and election forecasters have long predicted they’ll easily exceed that threshold — putting President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda in peril.

MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE: UPDATES FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AHEAD OF CRUCIAL ELECTION

Of the 435 seats, the Cook Political Report considers 35 to be toss-ups and another 53 to be somewhat competitive. The remaining 347 races are not included on this list because they have been rated by the nonpartisan election forecaster as "solidly Democratic" or "solidly Republican."

As each race is called on election night, this list will be updated. The winner of each district will be bolded.

Called races:



Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ) vs. Republican Eli Crane (winner)

Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney (winner) vs. Republican Mike France

Florida’s 13th Congressional District: Democrat Eric Lynn vs. Republican Anna Paulina Luna (winner)

Florida’s 15th Congressional District: Democrat Alan Cohn vs. Republican Laurel Lee (winner)

Florida’s 27th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (winner) vs. Democrat Annette Taddeo

Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District : Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop (winner) vs. Republican Chris West

Illinois’s 6th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Sean Casten (winner) vs. Republican Keith Pekau

Illinois’s 11th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Bill Foster (winner) vs. Republican Catalina Lauf

Indiana’s 1st Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan (winner) vs. Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green

Iowa’s 1st Congressional District: Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (winner) vs. Democrat Christina Bohannan

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District: Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) vs. Republican Zach Nunn (winner)

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District: Democrat Hillary Scholten (winner) vs. Republican John Gibbs

Michigan’s 7th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (winner) vs. Republican Tom Barrett

Michigan’s 8th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee (winner) vs. Republican Paul Junge

Michigan’s 10th Congressional District: Democrat Carl Marlinga vs. Republican John James (winner)

Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District: Republican Rep. Don Bacon (winner) vs. Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas

New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas (winner) vs. Republican Karoline Leavitt

New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District: Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) vs. Republican Tom Kean Jr. (winner)

New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (winner) vs. Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson

New York’s 1st Congressional District: Democrat Bridget Fleming vs. Republican Nick LaLota (winner)

New York’s 3rd Congressional District: Democrat Rob Zimmerman vs. Republican George Santos (winner)

New York’s 4th Congressional District: Democrat Laura Gillen vs. Republican Anthony D’Esposito (winner)

New York’s 11th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (winner) vs. Democrat Max Rose

New York’s 17th Congressional District: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) vs. Republican Mike Lawler (winner)

New York’s 19th Congressional District: Democrat Josh Riley vs. Republican Marc Molinaro (winner)

New York’s 25th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle (winner) vs. Republican La'Ron Singletary

North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis (winner) vs. Republican Sandy Smith

North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning (winner) vs. Republican Christian Castelli

North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel (winner) vs. Republican Bo Hines

Ohio’s 1st Congressional District: Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) vs. Democrat Greg Landsman (winner)

Ohio’s 9th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur (winner) vs. Republican J.R. Majewski

Ohio’s 13th Congressional District: Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes (winner) vs. Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert



Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild (winner) vs. Republican Lisa Scheller

Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright (winner) vs. Republican Jim Bognet



Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District: Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee (winner) vs. Republican Mike Doyle

Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District: Democrat Chris Deluzio (winner) vs. Republican Jeremy Shaffer

Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District: Democrat Seth Magaziner (winner) vs. Republican Allan Fung

Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District: Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell vs. Republican Andy Ogles (winner)

Texas’s 15th Congressional District: Republican Michelle Vallejo vs. Democrat Monica De La Cruz (winner)

Texas’s 28th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (winner) vs. Republican Cassy Garcia

Texas’s 34th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (winner) vs. Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX)

Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) vs. Republican Jen Kiggans (winner)

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (winner) vs. Republican Yesli Vega

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District: Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff vs. Republican Derrick Van Orden (winner)



Uncalled races:

Alaska’s At-Large House District: Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) vs. Republican Sarah Palin vs. Republican Nick Begich III

Arizona’s 1st Congressional District: Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) vs. Democrat Jevin Hodge

Arizona’s 4th Congressional District: Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) vs. Republican Kelly Cooper

Arizona’s 6th Congressional District: Democrat Kirsten Engel vs. Republican Juan Ciscomani

California’s 3rd Congressional District: Republican state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley vs. Democrat Kermit Jones

California’s 9th Congressional District: Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) vs. Republican Tom Patti

California’s 13th Congressional District: Democrat Adam Gray vs. Republican John Duarte

California’s 22nd Congressional District: Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) vs. Democrat Rudy Salas

California’s 26th Congressional District: Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) vs. Republican Matt Jacobs

California’s 27th Congressional District: Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) vs. Democrat Christy Smith

California’s 40th Congressional District: Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) vs. Democrat Asif Mahmood

California’s 41st Congressional District: Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA) vs. Democrat Will Rollins

California’s 45th Congressional District: Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) vs. Democrat Jay Chen

California’s 47th Congressional District: Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) vs. Republican Scott Baugh

California’s 49th Congressional District: Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) vs. Republican Brian Maryott

Colorado’s 7th Congressional District: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen vs. Republican Erik Aadland

Colorado’s 8th Congressional District: Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo vs. Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer

Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District: Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) vs. Republican George Logan

Illinois’s 13th Congressional District: Democrat Nikki Budzinski vs. Republican Regan Deering

Illinois’s 14th Congressional District: Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) vs. Republican Scott Gryder

Illinois’s 17th Congressional District: Democrat Eric Sorensen vs. Republican Esther Joy King

Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) vs. Democrat Liz Mathis

Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District: Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) vs. Republican Amanda Adkins

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) vs. Republican Bruce Poliquin

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District: Rep. David Trone (D-MD) vs. Republican Neil Parrott

Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District: Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN) vs. Democrat Jeff Ettinger

Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) vs. Republican Tyler Kistner

Montana’s 1st Congressional District: Democrat Monica Tranel vs. Republican Ryan Zinke

Nevada’s 1st Congressional District: Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) vs. Republican Mark Robertson

Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District: Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) vs. Republican April Becker

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District: Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) vs. Republican Sam Peters

New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) vs. Republican Robert Burns

New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District: Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) vs. Republican Bob Healey

New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District: Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) vs. Republican Frank Pallotta

New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) vs. Democrat Gabe Vasquez

New York’s 2nd Congressional District: Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) vs. Democrat Jackie Gordon

New York’s 18th Congressional District: Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) vs. Republican Colin Schmitt

New York’s 22nd Congressional District : Republican Brandon Williams vs. Democrat Francis Conole

Oregon’s 4th Congressional District: Democrat Val Hoyle vs. Republican Alek Skarlatos

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District: Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner vs. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District: Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas vs. Republican Mike Erickson

Virginia’s 10th Congressional District: Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) vs. Republican Hung Cao

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez vs. Republican Joe Kent

Washington’s 8th Congressional District: Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) vs. Republican Matt Larkin