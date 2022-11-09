Read full article on original website
Related
hardknoxwire.com
Republicans dominate as voters flock to the polls
The biggest surprise in Knox County on Election Day wasn’t the outcome of any specific race. It was, instead, the unexpected crowds that swarmed polling places, forcing some precincts to stay open long after the official 8 p.m. closing time. Although it took longer than expected to get Knox...
brianhornback.com
Seat 10 is Out for City Mayor…..
Victor Ashe former Knoxville Mayor and weekly column author for the daily paper has written that “seat 10” Knox County Commissioner at Large. Which is NOT Commissioner Kim Frazier. Ashe wrote that “seat 10” sold his wife and his home to move into the City of Knoxville to run for City Mayor in 2023.
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
bbbtv12.com
Election Results – November 8, 2022
The November Election had a larger than expected turnout in many locations, with Roane County having a 43% voter turnout (15,967 voters out of 36,795 registered voters) compared to only a 27% turnout in August. While in Anderson County they had a voter turnout of 46% (21,629 out of 47,348 registered voters) compared to only a 20% turnout in August.
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election Results
Control of Congress rests on accurate, fair counting of all ballots, group says. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are urging patience as votes are counted in key races across the country following Tuesday's midterm elections. The group says election integrity is important and that every vote should be counted.
WATE
Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties
Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Volunteers honor Veterans...
wvlt.tv
General Election 2022: Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
WYSH AM 1380
Election Night updates
FINAL UPDATE 9:34 (Excellent job by the Election Commission. Once again proving that Anderson County is fortunate to have such a dedicated, professional and efficient team overseeing our elections). Burton re-elected Clinton Mayor 1687-1024 over Farrar. Queener succeeds Stamey in Ward 1, 1360-1208 over Violette. Maness elected to the Council...
What happens if I’m in line but haven’t voted by the time polls close?
What happens if you're still waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?
wvlt.tv
Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
indherald.com
Melvin Stephens wins alderman’s seat in Winfield; Chambers, Dodson re-elected
HUNTSVILLE | Melvin Stephens has won a seat on the Town of Winfield’s Board of Aldermen, while Harold Chambers has retained his seat. Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee easily won Scott County, as did Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann and John Rose. Those were among the results of the 2022 mid-term elections...
bpr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
brianhornback.com
Well Dang, That Was Short Lived
I had never heard of Lauren Boebert when she was announced as the Knox County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner speaker. Congressman Tim Burchett introduced her and me to one another at the Lincoln Day Dinner. I met her husband Jason that evening as well. Her speech was recorded by...
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
wvlt.tv
Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Comments / 0