"The private sector saw 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2021, according to thelatest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That equals an incident rate of 2.7 cases per 100 full-time workers. While the overall number of illnesses and injuries fell 1.8 percent in 2021 from the year before, the incident rate was the same as in 2020, despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in workplace-related illnesses. How is this possible? Well, as the economy reopened, injuries ticked back up, which erased any relative drop-off in the incident rate. The report found that nonfatal illnesses (apart...

