1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
LINCOLN, NE
Hays Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes

LINCOLN — Riding the coattails and pocketbook of Gov. Pete Ricketts, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen coasted to victory Tuesday in the race to be the next governor. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farmer from Columbus, was outdistancing his Democratic rival, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, by a 56-41% margin. In comments at […] The post Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
LINCOLN, NE
westerniowatoday.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE

