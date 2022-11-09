Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriff's race still too close to call after latest unofficial results released
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — After the latest unofficial results were released Friday, the Douglas County sheriff's race is still too close to call. The gap between Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez narrowed after Friday's results were released by the Douglas County Election Commission. Before Friday's release, Hanson...
1011now.com
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County pulled close races even closer and look to have tipped the filibuster Democratic in the Unicameral — for now. Results posted after noon Friday showed Aaron Hanson leading Greg Gonzalez for Douglas County Sheriff; and John Frederickson...
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Hanson widens lead in Douglas County Sheriff race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for Douglas County Sheriff remained close as election results rolled in throughout the evening on Tuesday, but later ballot counts showed Republican Aaron Hanson taking the lead over Democrat Greg Gonzalez. The two candidates participated in a heated debate a few weeks ago. Results...
knopnews2.com
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases increase in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 262 new positive COVID-19 tests and 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths.
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes
LINCOLN — Riding the coattails and pocketbook of Gov. Pete Ricketts, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen coasted to victory Tuesday in the race to be the next governor. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farmer from Columbus, was outdistancing his Democratic rival, State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, by a 56-41% margin. In comments at […] The post Pillen wins governor’s race, pledges to finally fix Nebraska’s high property taxes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer cited for criminal mischief as part of internal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer was cited Friday for criminal mischief as part of an internal investigation, according to the department. Officer William Klees was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 8 pending the investigation. The department, which consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, said...
klkntv.com
67-year-old caught with car full of drugs after missing turn signal, per Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 67-year-old man was arrested after failing to use his turn signal and hitting a curb, revealing all sorts of drugs. Steven Watson had shrooms, meth and marijuana when he was pulled over on Thursday, according to the officer who...
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
westerniowatoday.com
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
