Lafayette, GA

King’s Hawaiian Restaurant Concept Coming to Georgia

A King’s Hawaiian bakery and fast casual restaurant is opening in East Cobb according to Tomorrow’s News Today under the working name Ohana.The Taira family, owners of King’s Hawaiian, plan to open a restaurant in an outparcel of the old Georgia Theatre Company (GTC) Cobb Place 12 Cinema complex near the intersection of Gordy Parkway and Shallowford Road. They also have one planned for Gainesville, Ga too. (The Gainesville article lists the restaurant as Ohana and not a King’s Hawaiian restaurant)
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, and Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites invite you to celebrate the legacy of Georgia’s first people. The history and traditions of these vibrant cultures are told by the earthen mounds that remain at Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site in Cartersville and Kolomoki Mounds State Park in Blakely.
GEORGIA STATE
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

YOUR PHOTOS: November Blood Moon over Metro Atlanta

The full moon appeared as a reddish hue between 5am and 7am this morning. Eclipse totality began at 5:16am and ended at 6:41am. A lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves into the shadow of Earth. It is at this point that the moon, Earth and sun are exactly or closely aligned.
Albany Herald

Several South Georgia counties under tropical storm warning as Nicole nears

ALBANY - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for several counties in South Georgia. The tropical storm warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

"It wasn't supposed to be racist": One man sends a message to city of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, GA. — UPDATE (Monday):. LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton responded to our inquiries about this story via email:. The International Building Code, Health Codes, Fire Safety Code, City Zoning and Ordinances apply equally to everyone. They are written to help protect the health and safety of communities and citizens. We are happy to work with any property owner or potential business owner to help them understand these Codes and how to meet them.
LAFAYETTE, GA
WSAV News 3

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes. Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
iheart.com

Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia

Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE

