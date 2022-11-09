Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Six Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Nepal, Rattles New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy...
watchers.news
At least 6 people killed after M6.6 earthquake hits Nepal
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center (NEMRC) as M6.6 hit the Doti district in the Sudurpaschim Province, Nepal at 20:27 UTC on November 8, 2022 (02:12 LT, November 9). The National Center for Seismology in India is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The USGS and EMSC are reporting M5.6 at a depth of 15.7 km (9.7 miles) / 10 km (6.2 miles).
watchers.news
Homes and crops destroyed, more than 40 people killed and 73 000 affected as widespread floods hit Benin
Heavy rains affecting central parts of Benin since September 2022 caused significant flooding that resulted in widespread damage and fatalities. Heavy rains are expected to continue through October. According to the FLOOD SITREP No. 041/MISP/ANPC of September 29 to 30, 2022, 1 462 homes were damaged or destroyed, 609 poultry...
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
A camera from a 1937 explorer was discovered on a Canadian glacier. Scientists are trying to develop the 85-year-old film loaded inside.
Decades ago, explorer Bradford Washburn hit bad weather and abandoned his camera gear on the remote Walsh Glacier. A pro skier set out to find it.
Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
France 24
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
The carancas meteorite crash that made people 'fall sick'
Hours after a meteorite crashed into a village in Peru in 2007, hundreds of its residents started falling sick. The ‘carancas’ meteorite piqued the interest of scientists from the moment it landed on Earth on 15th September 2007. The meteorite headed in the southwest direction at 27,000mph and landed in Altiplano, a region in Peru.
natureworldnews.com
Melting Glaciers are Uncovering Centuries Old Items Covered in Ice
Melting Glaciers are uncovering lost artifacts that have been buried in ice for centuries. As glaciers melt, ancient artifacts lost for hundreds or even thousands of years are still being discovered. Glaciers Melting. Large blocks of ice, or glaciers, continually change and move due to their weight. Glaciers are important...
natureworldnews.com
The World’s Highest Peak: Mount Everest and Its History
Mount Everest is the tallest peak in the planet, rising 29,032 feet beyond ocean surface. The snowcapped top spans the boundary between Tibet and Nepal as well as is lying in the Mahalangur Himal portion of the Himalayas. Since then, there have always been two primary mountaineering approaches to Mount...
China reports 10,000 new virus cases, capital closes parks
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing closed city parks and imposed other restrictions as the country faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases, even as millions of people remained under lockdown Friday in the west and south of China. The country reported 10,729 new cases on Friday, almost all of them testing positive while showing no symptoms. More than 5 million people were under lockdown Friday in the southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou and the western megacity Chongqing. With the bulk of Beijing’s 21 million people undergoing near daily testing, another 118 new cases were recorded in the sprawling city. Many city schools switched to online classes, hospitals restricted services and some shops and restaurants were shuttered, with their staff taken to quarantine. Videos on social media showed people in some areas protesting or fighting with police and health workers. “It has become normal, just like eating and sleeping,” said food service worker Yang Zheng, 39. “I think what it impacts most is kids because they need to go to school.”
Gizmodo
Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA Discovered in Ancient South Americans
Scientists investigating the genomes of ancient South Americans have made a surprising discovery: the presence of DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans, two species of humans that are now extinct. The findings complicate our understanding of ancient South Americans and their ancestries. The research, which interrogated human remains from Brazil, Panama,...
Body Discovered in Desert Amid Search for Missing British Astronomer
A body has been discovered in the search for a British professor who has been missing for two months in Chile. Astronomer Thomas Marsh was working at the La Silla astronomical observatory in the Atacama Desert when he was reported missing Sept. 16. He had not been seen since. An extensive search of the remote mountainous region around the observatory, led by a highly trained specialist search team, had been ongoing until the body was found around two miles from the observatory, Warwick University confirmed in a statement. The body has not been formally identified but is expected to be...
Ethiopia govt says aid flowing to Tigray but rebels deny
The Ethiopian government said Friday that 70 percent of the war-stricken northern region of Tigray was now under federal army control and that aid was being sent in -- claims swiftly denied by Tigrayan rebels. "70% of Tigray is under ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force)," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein posted on Twitter. The restoration of aid to the region of about six million people is one of the key planks of a breakthrough peace deal between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to end two years of brutal war in northern Ethiopia.
Australia blames cyber criminals in Russia for Medibank data breach
Cyber criminals in Russia are behind a ransomware attack on one of Australia's largest private health insurers that's seen sensitive personal data published to the dark web, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Friday.
Ancient Viruses Trapped in Permafrost for Thousands of Years Are Waking Up
As global temperatures continue to rise, the Arctic could become a fertile breeding ground for future pandemics.
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days. “I feel like the earth has given way under my feet now. I have been the temple’s priest ever since it was built, I feel really lost now,” Mandal said. Mandal, who is also a farmer and father of two, says the erosion of the river means his family has been deprived of income, relying instead on government assistance. “Each family was given 5,000 rupees ($60) but that is hardly anything compared to what we have lost.” Murkata village in the northeastern state of Assam is in one of the most climate-vulnerable regions of India, according to a report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based climate think tank.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
natureworldnews.com
Human Population Growth Likely Led to Mass Extinction of Giant Animals That Once Roamed Madagascar 2,000 Years Ago [Study]
Giant animals that once roamed Madagascar 2,000 years ago likely became extinct 1,000 years ago due to the mixing of African natives and Southeast Asian migrants in the East African country, according to a new study led by researchers from the United States. Human population growth, human activities, and hotter...
