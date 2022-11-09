Read full article on original website
Lamar County Tornado Upgraded to EF-4
The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado that struck Lamar County last Friday afternoon from an EF-3 with 160 mph winds to an EF-4 with 170 mph winds. The storm was 22.2 miles long and 1,340 yards wide. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell’s Disaster Declaration stated that the storm injured at least two dozen people across the county.
One of the nine tornadoes confirmed in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma last week has now been upgraded to an EF-4 with winds of 170 miles-an-hour and a track of nearly 60 miles from near Clarksville in Red River County
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
'Multiple miracles in every house' | North Texas communities surveying damage after tornadoes
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — Chad and Kandi Brannan built eight rental houses off U.S. Highway 271 in Lamar County three years ago this week. “Called it Brannan Meadow,” Chad Brannan said. “It was just a picture book story of what you would hope out of a community feel.”
Local Disaster Declaration Issued For Hopkins County Following Friday’s Tornado, Storms
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Tuesday morning signed a local disaster declaration for Hopkins County, citing damages from Friday’s tornadoes and the storms which swept through Hopkins County as the cause. The designation states the county “experienced tornadoes, high winds, fallen trees, flooding and water damages that have caused...
LAMAR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service has issued an update about the tornado that tore through Lamar County on Nov. 4, saying it was an EF-4. That's more powerful than what forecasters initially said after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.The Wednesday update upgraded the tornado from an EF-3 rating with 160mph winds to and EF-4 with 170mph winds. It came after the NWS investigated another home that they did not have access to this past Saturday (when they were originally doing damage survey.)Judge Brandon Bell, the highest elected official in Lamar County, declared a disaster in that area. Bell's declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - When an EF3 tornado destroyed the home near Hopewell, Texas, where Dakota Hudson hid an engagement ring, he never thought he’d see it again. Against all odds, Hudson didn’t just find his missing engagement ring on Tuesday- he popped the question his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson has been waiting seven years to receive.
DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
Calera declares disaster situation after tornado
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Cleanup is underway in Calera after a tornado ripped through Bryan County last Friday. Mayor Brenton Rucker declared the city in an emergency disaster situation on Monday. Calera Emergency Management said at least five homes were damaged in the storm. One has been deemed unlivable....
At Least Nine Tornadoes Touched Down In Texas Last Week
Severe weather brought many tornadoes to Texas last week.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
New polling location in McCurtain Co. announced due to recent tornado damage
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Voters in McCurtain County should be aware there’s a new polling location. The Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency after several tornadoes ripped through the southeastern portion of the state on Friday, Nov. 4. Now, the new polling location is at Calvary...
A deadly tornado that moved through East Texas and southeastern Oklahoma has now been upgraded.
Officials encourage East Texans to have a tornado safety plan
CASS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night the National Weather Service has increased the number of tornados to nine from last Friday’s storm. They struck from North Texas and into the Ark-La-Tex area. Officials confirmed seven of those tornadoes touched down in East Texas. The city of Hughes...
Denison Live releases video explaining Main Street parking
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -One step of the Designing Downtown Denison project is coming to a close, as the 200 block of Main Street is looking to reopen to drivers. Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow said, “it should open around Thanksgiving, we just wanted to get that open during the holidays for them, if we could.”
Red River County Reports Twister
An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
4 EF-2, EF-3 Tornadoes Confirmed East of Metroplex Friday
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed Sunday there were four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater that touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. NWS survey crews began canvassing areas where the damage had been reported and where data suggested tornadoes may have touched down and confirmed one tornado touched down in Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
Idabel residents come together after Friday’s tornado
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Idabel are coming together to pick up the pieces after a tornado caused devastation in its wake Friday. It’s been more than 48 hours since the tornado struck Idabel, leaving many homeless and injuring some. Sunday afternoon, many displaced residents at Country Club Dr. were cleaning up debris and figuring out where they go from there.
WATCH: A Happy Proposal After Terrible Tornado Destruction in Paris, TX
Congratulations! In the midst of the destruction left by last weekend's tornados, something special was recovered in the rubble that lead to a beautiful, life-changing moment for this Paris, Texas couple. After the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit Paris, TX last weekend, both the current...
