LAMAR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service has issued an update about the tornado that tore through Lamar County on Nov. 4, saying it was an EF-4. That's more powerful than what forecasters initially said after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.The Wednesday update upgraded the tornado from an EF-3 rating with 160mph winds to and EF-4 with 170mph winds. It came after the NWS investigated another home that they did not have access to this past Saturday (when they were originally doing damage survey.)Judge Brandon Bell, the highest elected official in Lamar County, declared a disaster in that area. Bell's declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO