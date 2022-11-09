Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
LSU can play its way to the College Football Playoff by beating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Tennessee needs help, but the Volunteers have shot.
Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019
The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Look: A 3-SEC Team College Football Playoff Is Still Possible
It's been a long time since you could say Alabama is completely out of the national championship picture, but there's a still a way for the SEC to squeeze three times into the College Football Playoff. Appearing on Tuesday's "Get Up" on ESPN, college football analyst Heather Dinich laid out...
Dan Mullen ranks the top 10 college football teams after Week 10
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen has ranked his top 10 college football teams after a wild Week 10. Mullen, who serves as a college football analyst for ESPN, knows a lot about some of the top teams in college football because he coached against several of them last season.
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Football Power Index makes prediction that bodes well for Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances
If the Tennessee Vols are going to make the College Football Playoff, they’re going to need some help. Tennessee was ranked No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings, one spot behind undefeated TCU and one spot ahead of one-loss Oregon. The Ducks could be a problem for the Vols...
Competition gets tougher as Georgia travels to Wake Forest
Mike White got a win in his first game as the Georgia coach but a second victory figures to be
Oregon moves into top-six in latest College Football Playoff rankings
After a chaotic week in college football, the Ducks continued their winning ways against Colorado and moved up to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in both the coaches and AP Poll and continue to climb from their preseason No. 11 ranking.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU top 4 in latest CFP rankings
Georgia soared to the No. 1 spot in the second edition of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings after defeating
No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31 Thursday night. The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers in the game, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Texas had a 27-0 edge in fast-break points. “We want to push the ball,” freshman Dillon Mitchell said. “When we go out and run we’re a dangerous team.”
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game
Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
Comments / 0