WATCH: Salena Zito scoffs at John Fetterman's attempt at lawsuit

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
The Washington Examiner's Salena Zito slammed John Fetterman's efforts to sue Pennsylvania election workers over misdated ballots.

Zito, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, explained that local authorities were very clear about the ballots that had wrong information, broadcasting in newspapers to voters that they would need to correct their ballots on Election Day. Roughly 3,500 voters in Philadelphia, which also trends Democratic, had at least one of four problems on their mail-in ballot, including missing a signature on the outer envelope, missing a date on the outer envelope, giving an incorrect date on the outer envelope, or sending in a “naked ballot.”

"It would be impossible to not know that you made a mistake and your county has tried to find you," Zito said.

The national politics reporter criticized Fetterman for seemingly running on the filibuster, which "nobody is running on," according to her. She noted that his campaign on Twitter is more out of touch, full of memes and jokes about New Jersey.

Zito also shared her optimism, predicting the election would be called Tuesday night. Ballots won't be counted until polls close across the state at 8 p.m. EST. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) rejected a bill that would have allowed for early counting last year. The bill also included mandated voter identification and a 30-day voter registration deadline ahead of elections.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, is facing off against celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat.

