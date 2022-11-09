Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
AZFamily
Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning
Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mike Noble with OH Predictive...
12news.com
Fontes holds lead over Finchem, but Arizona's secretary of state race is too close to call
PHOENIX — As of Thursday night, Arizona's race for secretary of state between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is too close to call. Fontes was ahead by about 100,907 votes over Finchem. As Arizona's second-in-command elected official, the secretary of state is responsible for certifying elections and...
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
12news.com
Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race
PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
AZFamily
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
12news.com
Mayes has small lead over Hamadeh, but Arizona's race for attorney general is still too close to call
PHOENIX — With one candidate ahead by about 13,000 as of Thursday afternoon, the race for Arizona's attorney general is too close to call. Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abraham Hamadeh are both vying for the job of chief legal officer for the state of Arizona and the head of the Arizona Department of Law. The Attorney general is responsible for representing the state in civil suits and providing legal advice to state agencies and officials.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
fox10phoenix.com
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
PHOENIX - Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results. Her television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right whose future in national politics is already being debated.
KOLD-TV
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
12news.com
Was your Arizona 2022 election ballot counted? Here's how to check
PHOENIX — Election Day is Tuesday, but most of the state has already cast a ballot. According to the Citizen's Clean Elections Commission, roughly 80% of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail. If you're one of the many Arizonans who has taken advantage of this service, we have...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
jackcentral.org
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Katie Hobbs backed bill to double Arizona gasoline taxes – Politifact
Katie Hobbs co-sponsored a bill in 2018 to raise gas taxes from 18 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon. The measure never received a vote by the full Senate. Arizona’s gas tax has remained at 18 cents per gallon since it was set in 1990. Without increases,...
fox10phoenix.com
Supporters, opponents of Proposition 308 speak out
The measure, if approved, would allow those who attended and graduated high school in Arizona to be eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community colleges. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
MSNBC
Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Monday night said the midterm elections could be stolen without providing any evidence. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's political trajectory from Obama supporter to election denier.Nov. 8, 2022.
AZFamily
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
