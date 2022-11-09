Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Montana State DC Willie Mack Garza discusses defense's performance at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — There were several reasons to believe Montana State’s defense would regress this football season. MSU’s 2021 defensive coordinator Freddie Banks took the same job at Colorado State. Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen, last season’s Big Sky Conference and Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year, is now an Atlanta Falcon. The other senior starters on MSU’s defense last year: All-American defensive end Daniel Hardy (now a Los Angeles Ram), All-American nose tackle Chase Benson, All-Big Sky third team safety Tre Webb and all-conference honorable mention D-end Amandre Williams.
406mtsports.com
Briaunna McCullough, MSU-Northern women topple Alberta-Augustana in basketball
HAVRE — Briaunna McCullough had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds and also had a team-high eight assists to lead the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team past Alberta-Augustana 69-46 on Thursday. The Skylights led 39-29 at halftime before pulling away. Sydney Hanson added 16 points and six...
406mtsports.com
Belgrade's Carter Schmidt signs with North Dakota State wrestling
FARGO, N.D. — Carter Schmidt of Belgrade has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State. NDSU announced the signing in a press release on Thursday. Schmidt was one of five wrestlers announced as part of the 2023-24 signing class. Schmidt was 41-0 last year en...
406mtsports.com
2022 State Volleyball
Bookmark this link for brackets, coverage and photos of the all four classes' 2022 state volleyball tournament in Bozeman Nov. 10-12, 2022. Live feed: 2022 Montana state volleyball tournaments. 406mtsports.com. Follow for updates from Bozeman where are our reporters are covering the 2022 state volleyball tournaments. Billings Central sweeps Corvallis...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's basketball signs Minnesota high school forward Ella Johnson
BOZEMAN — Ella Johnson has signed a national letter of intent to join the Montana State women’s basketball program, MSU head coach Tricia Binford announced on Wednesday. Johnson is a 6-foot-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota. As a junior, she led Elk River High to a 17-10 overall mark, averaged 10.5 points per game and was a Northwest Suburban All-Conference honoree. She scored 25 points in a Section 8-4A semifinal loss.
406mtsports.com
Photos: Class A volleyball state tournament day 1
Photos from the first day of the Class A volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. This gallery will be updated throughout the day.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman's Meg McCarty lands on Montana State for future of already successful tennis career
BOZEMAN — Sometimes close to home is where you least expect to end up. For the longest time, Meg McCarty thought she would play collegiate tennis in the Midwest or on the East Coast, going so far as to tour several campuses in that direction. The Bozeman senior altered...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from Arizona high school D-end Dom Solano
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team nabbed a win and a recruit during its trip to Arizona over the weekend. Cactus High School defensive end Dom Solano announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday, one day after the Bobcats beat Northern Arizona. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is MSU’s 15th known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Popular Montana Football Coach In The Running For A New Job?
In his first season last year as the Head Coach of the Montana State Bobcats, Brent Vigen took his team to the National Championship game. After the season, he signed an extension to remain a part of the University for multiple years. Fast forward to this year and Coach Vigen...
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Chinook, Bridger, Manhattan Christian, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale advance
BOZEMAN — The North Country Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale went toe to toe with the Belt Huskies in the final opening round game in five (26-28, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 16-14). The Mavericks fell behind by two sets and although they were close Belt coach Christine Gondeiro said after that she...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project and Colstrip sweep through opening games
BOZEMAN — Colstrip became the third Southern B team of the day to sweep their way through the opening round by taking down Choteau 25-21, 25-23 and 27-25. The Fillies will move on to play Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in the winner's half of the bracket. Colstrip was...
406mtsports.com
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals
A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Escape from a dome, blowout in the snow
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the football games that could provide important preparation for Montana and Montana State heading into the Brawl of the Wild. Flores and Semb recap MSU's walk-off win at Northern Arizona (3:20) and UM's snow-filled blowout...
UPDATED INFO: Montana Soldiers Returning from Middle East TODAY
We have some updated info on the homecoming events today (Thursday November, 10th) across Montana. Here's what you need to know for Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, and other locations across Montana. Here's the full info shared by the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion: (sharing in full here so...
Racist, Awful, Sad. The Top 7 Worst Reviews Of Bozeman, Montana.
We hear about the good and bad of every town through this little thing called the internet. Trolls especially like to make themselves heard through this forum, but we get some honesty as well. Though these reviews of Bozeman go back a few years, do you think they're accurate?. Everyone...
beckersasc.com
Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic
The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana
If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Victim of Sunday's accident in Gallatin County ID’d
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has released the name of the victim of a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon. On Nov. 6, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office were called out to a single vehicle fatality near the intersection of Monforton School Rd. and Kallestad Ln.
Comments / 0