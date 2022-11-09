Lubbock elections office reports strong voter turnout, lines on Election Day

Lubbock County's election office confirmed it was seeing strong voter turnout, with some lines at polling locations around the county on Election Day, including in the Texas Tech Student Union Building, churches and community centers.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, 18,406 voters have checked in to the polls for Election Day. Polls close at 7 p.m., although anyone in line at a polling site by 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

Get 2022 Texas midterm election results. Find key state, Lubbock, South Plains races here.

Roxzine Stinson, Lubbock County Election Commissioner, said turnout looked strong but it was unclear if total voter turnout for Election Day would break 2018's 19,652 voters on Election Day.

"I think it will be better than past midterms, but it's not gonna hit 2018 numbers, I don't think," Stinson said. "They may fool me."

In total, 75,303 votes have checked into the polls this election cycle, including early voting that ended last week. By early evening, Stinson said more lines were starting to form at local places, with wait times being 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

No major hiccups have happened this year with the new polling machines and paper backup system, she said, other than one problematic machine at one site.

"We did have an equipment problem at one location but it was only one piece and it was fixed and up and going again," she said.

This story will be updated with voter turnout numbers as they become available. Polling locations close at 7 p.m. today.