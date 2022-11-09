ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote

Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohioans voted overwhelming in support of Republican-backed issue two. It makes a tiny, but pivotal wording change to the Ohio constitution, stating no city or town in Ohio would be...
OHIO STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District

One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by and large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1

On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE

