ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Brazil's Lula will pose challenges for the US

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ’s sort-of concession after his reelection loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should provide a sigh of relief for democracy backers. It paves the way for a peaceful transition of power in the world’s seventh most populous country. Bolsonaro is vowing...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Lula's Honeymoon With Brazil Markets Ends Amid Spending Plan Fears

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's brief honeymoon with financial markets looked finished on Thursday, as he pushed for more room to grow social spending without setting long-term fiscal rules or naming his top economic policymakers. Brazil's currency and benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose last week...
CNN

Brazil military finds no fraud in election, but refuses to rule it out

Brazil's military has found no sign of vote-rigging in the country's 2022 elections, according to a new report released this week. Yet worries persist that the report could fuel tensions among supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly made unfounded claims about potential fraud on the campaign trail.
Reuters

Brazil's military finds no problems with vote, but sees risks

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system did not mention any specific problems with last month's vote, but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited.
qhubonews.com

Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro

Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
TheConversationCanada

Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains

The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate. Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets. On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian...
The Associated Press

Report by Brazil's military on election count cites no fraud

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The defense ministry has put out a report highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. The document released Wednesday was the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Thousands have been gathering outside military installations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and other cities calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep Bolsonaro in office. When the defense ministry announced this week that it would present its report on the election, some Bolsonaro supporters rejoiced, anticipating the imminent revelation of a smoking gun. That didn’t happen. “There is nothing astonishing in the document,” Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who has been a member of the Brazilian electoral authority’s public security tests, told The Associated Press. “The limitations found are the same ones analysts have been complaining about for decades ... but that doesn’t point to evidence of irregularity.”
travelnoire.com

Portugal To End Its Popular Golden Visa Scheme

Portugal has revealed that the country is set to scrap its popular Golden Visa scheme. In recent statements, Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained that it has fulfilled its function and is no longer needed. SchengenVisaInfo.com reports, “Until now, Portugal Golden Visa is a residence visa issued to non-European Union nationals...
The Guardian

Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
SFGate

Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

China Calls Canadian Minister's Remarks Contrary to Fact

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had launched "stern representations" against Canada following the foreign minister's description of the Asian nation as an "increasingly disruptive, global power". "The relevant remarks by the Canadian side contravene the facts, are filled with ideological bias, and shamelessly interfere in...
US News and World Report

G20 Host Indonesia Says Putin May Seek to Join Summit Virtually

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy