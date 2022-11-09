Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Brazil's Lula will pose challenges for the US
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ’s sort-of concession after his reelection loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should provide a sigh of relief for democracy backers. It paves the way for a peaceful transition of power in the world’s seventh most populous country. Bolsonaro is vowing...
US News and World Report
Lula's Honeymoon With Brazil Markets Ends Amid Spending Plan Fears
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's brief honeymoon with financial markets looked finished on Thursday, as he pushed for more room to grow social spending without setting long-term fiscal rules or naming his top economic policymakers. Brazil's currency and benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose last week...
Brazil’s presidential election is a win for the Amazon—and the planet
On October 19, 2022, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, the presidential candidate for the Workers' Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated in a campaign walk with supporters. Deposit PhotosNewly elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is making a giant U-turn on the former president’s anti-climate policies.
Brazil military finds no fraud in election, but refuses to rule it out
Brazil's military has found no sign of vote-rigging in the country's 2022 elections, according to a new report released this week. Yet worries persist that the report could fuel tensions among supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly made unfounded claims about potential fraud on the campaign trail.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Biden to Bring Message on China, Russia to Asia Trip Xi, Putin Set to Join
President Joe Biden will carry messages on China and Russia as he travels to Africa and Asia to attend a series of summits, the last of which the leaders of the two nations are set to attend, according to senior U.S. administration officials. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, three senior administration...
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders.
Legendary Brazilian singer Gal Costa died on Wednesday at the age of 77
Brazilian singer Gal Costa, one of the most influential artists in Brazil's Tropicalia movement of the 1960s, died on Wednesday. She was 77 years old.
Brazil's military finds no problems with vote, but sees risks
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system did not mention any specific problems with last month's vote, but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited.
qhubonews.com
Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro
Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate. Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets. On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian...
Report by Brazil's military on election count cites no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The defense ministry has put out a report highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. The document released Wednesday was the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Thousands have been gathering outside military installations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and other cities calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep Bolsonaro in office. When the defense ministry announced this week that it would present its report on the election, some Bolsonaro supporters rejoiced, anticipating the imminent revelation of a smoking gun. That didn’t happen. “There is nothing astonishing in the document,” Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who has been a member of the Brazilian electoral authority’s public security tests, told The Associated Press. “The limitations found are the same ones analysts have been complaining about for decades ... but that doesn’t point to evidence of irregularity.”
As Chavistas, they railed against the U.S. So why are they relocating to Florida in droves?
At his inauguration speech as head of the Venezuelan navy, now-retired Admiral Carlos Aniasi Turchio boasted that Venezuela’s armed forces were revolutionary at their core, having been born out of the “will of the people to break free from the chains of ‘The Empire’ ” — an obvious reference to the United States.
travelnoire.com
Portugal To End Its Popular Golden Visa Scheme
Portugal has revealed that the country is set to scrap its popular Golden Visa scheme. In recent statements, Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained that it has fulfilled its function and is no longer needed. SchengenVisaInfo.com reports, “Until now, Portugal Golden Visa is a residence visa issued to non-European Union nationals...
Shanghai bourse kicks off week-long conference to woo global investors
SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) kicks off on Wednesday a week-long global conference to promote China's capital markets, according to an official agenda, the latest in a flurry of activities by regulators to woo international investors.
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
China ‘increasingly disruptive global power’, says Canadian foreign minister
Canada’s foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, has said China has become “increasingly disruptive” on the world stage as she hinted in a speech at a new Indo-Pacific strategy expected to be released this month. Her comments come ahead of several summits that Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau,...
SFGate
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the...
US News and World Report
China Calls Canadian Minister's Remarks Contrary to Fact
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had launched "stern representations" against Canada following the foreign minister's description of the Asian nation as an "increasingly disruptive, global power". "The relevant remarks by the Canadian side contravene the facts, are filled with ideological bias, and shamelessly interfere in...
US News and World Report
G20 Host Indonesia Says Putin May Seek to Join Summit Virtually
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said...
Comments / 0