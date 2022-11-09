Read full article on original website
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania's contractor registration law may not provide protection consumers need
Hiring the wrong contractor can cost you – big time. Making sure the one you hire is registered with the state and has a registration number to prove it is supposed to give you some confidence. But a News 8 On Your Side investigation found problems with the registration...
lebtown.com
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into the big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
The Center Square
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
Why can’t Pennsylvania pass laws to protect LGBTQ+ civil rights? | Opinion
In June 2021, Rep. Dan Frankel, (D-Allegheny), introduced House Bill 300, known as the Fairness Act. With 75 cosponsors, the bill called for amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include protections for sexual orientation or gender identity in order to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Crickets...
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania voters soundly rejected the toxic extremism poisoning our politics. The post Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wolf Gives Final Approval to Suspend Vehicle Registrations of Toll Scofflaws
Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to suspend vehicle registration of roughly 25,000 drivers who refuse to pay their overdue bills for Pennsylvania Turnpike travel, according to a staff report from FOX 43. Two months after the law takes effect, the Turnpike Commission will start notifying registrants that it is...
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pa. governor’s race; Wild-Scheller too close to call
Lehighvalleylive.com covered all major developments on election night into early Wednesday morning, including the local and statewide results for several key races that have drawn national attention. Among them are the U.S. Senate race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey, the Lehigh Valley Republican who’s stepping down at the end of...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that...
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
Here's why AP called the Pennsylvania governor race for Josh Shapiro
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro's lead in the Pennsylvania governor's race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn't overtake Shapiro's lead. That's when The Associated Press called the contest early...
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor race, AP projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won the election for Pennsylvania governor, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, according to the AP projection. Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis will replace Tom Wolf, extending the eight-year run of Democratic control in the governor’s mansion. Shapiro enjoyed...
No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results
WGAL has results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, governor, Congressional seats as well as state Senate and House results. You can find links to all of those election results, as well as interactive maps and updates on the nation's balance of power below. Pennsylvania midterm election results. U.S. Senate,...
More than 14,000 turkeys affected with avian flu at Pa. farm
More than 14,000 turkeys at a Lehigh Valley farm have been affected with a highly contagious avian flu, according to reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture tracks outbreaks in the U.S. USDA’s website reported that 14,500 birds have been affected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (also known as HPAI) and the cases were confirmed last Friday.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
