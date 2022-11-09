ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
The Center Square

Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon

While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
WKBN

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
FOX 43

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that...
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
FOX 43

Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor race, AP projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won the election for Pennsylvania governor, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, according to the AP projection. Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis will replace Tom Wolf, extending the eight-year run of Democratic control in the governor’s mansion. Shapiro enjoyed...
FOX 43

No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results

WGAL has results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, governor, Congressional seats as well as state Senate and House results. You can find links to all of those election results, as well as interactive maps and updates on the nation's balance of power below. Pennsylvania midterm election results. U.S. Senate,...
PennLive.com

More than 14,000 turkeys affected with avian flu at Pa. farm

More than 14,000 turkeys at a Lehigh Valley farm have been affected with a highly contagious avian flu, according to reports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture tracks outbreaks in the U.S. USDA’s website reported that 14,500 birds have been affected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (also known as HPAI) and the cases were confirmed last Friday.
FOX 43

Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
