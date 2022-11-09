Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
What you need to know to vote on Election Day
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone has been waiting for Election Day and officials at the Webb County Elections Office are hard at work going over everything to make sure every vote is counted. Several people are inside the meeting room going over early voting numbers as well as the...
kgns.tv
District 6 candidates strategize on Election Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day marks the end of the road for many candidates. In just a few hours from now, they will learn whether they did everything they could to get their message out to the voters. With five very different candidates running to represent District 6, there...
kgns.tv
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
kgns.tv
Wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on KGNS
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News is your complete source for all Election Day coverage. Crews will be covering all the key races on all the stations of KGNS. Coverage continues throughout the day on our newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. When the polls close at 7 p.m., we begin wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on our Digital News Desk and on our app. Ruben Villarreal and Jerry Garza will bring you non-stop Election Night coverage.
kgns.tv
Melissa Cigarroa elected to represent Laredo’s District 3
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One race that isn’t headed to a runoff is city council District 3. Melissa Cigarroa won with 54% of the vote, beating out the closest candidate Jerry Perez who came in with 26%. After her victory, Cigarroa was asked about some of the issues she...
kgns.tv
District 6 headed for a run-off election
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six. This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King. In the...
kgns.tv
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
kgns.tv
Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors
Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner. Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well. With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo,...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez speaks on LISD Trustee District Five win
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The board race with the most candidates was the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five. Goyo Lopez garnered over 28 percent of the vote. He was running against several candidates including former city manager Jesus “Chuy” Olivares and former city council member Alex Perez.
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
kgns.tv
Wednesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The latest early voting numbers from the Webb County Elections Office as of Wednesday, November 2, showed 2,506 people turned out to vote. The Elections Office also got 63 mail-in ballots, making a grand total of 2,569 ballots cast. Friday, November 4, is the last...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to go over several agenda items including a proposal from District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez to implement a plastic bag restriction similar to Brownsville’s plastic bag ordinance. Plus, behind closed doors, council will talk about the...
CBS Austin
Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day
"Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Veterans Day closures
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has announced closures on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. All administrative offices will be closed with services to resume the following Monday. Certain operations and services will continue to be offered, as indicated below:. Solid Waste Services. There will be regular...
MySanAntonio
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
kgns.tv
UISD debunks rumors of school shooting threat
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district debunks rumors of a school shooting threat at one of its high schools Thursday morning. Several parents from LBJ High School contacted KGNS regarding concerns about a student who made a shooting threat. We reached out to UISD about the concerns and...
kgns.tv
Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College honored one of Laredo’s heroes with a special dedication ceremony. In observance of Veterans Day which takes place on Friday, LC honored the first Laredo-born Medal of Honor Recipient. On Thursday, Laredo College unveiled the Private David B. Barkley Cantu historical marker at...
kgns.tv
Warm on a Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning not much of a change from yesterday to today; warm and humid in the 70s. Also there’s a slight chance of rain through the morning hours. Today will be partly to mostly sunny a high of 89. If you were planning to be...
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo Fitness Center renamed after LCpl David Lee Espinoza
RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Veteran’s Day may be a couple of days away, but Webb County officials decided to honor a fallen hero on Wednesday by keeping his memory alive. Last year, Webb County Commissioners voted to rename the Rio Bravo Community Center after Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.
kgns.tv
Citizen concerned over traffic at north Laredo intersection
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety. Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.
