ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Condé Nast Sues Drake for Trademark Infringement Over Fake ‘Vogue’ Magazine Used to Advertise New Album with 21 Savage

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Who Is the Woman on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover?

Drake is no stranger to peculiar album artwork (just look at the Certified Lover Boy cover), but the imagery for his new collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, might be his most unique yet. The cover, shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden, features a close-up shot of a young woman grilling the camera with jewelry in her mouth and colorful eyelashes. Drake and 21 shared the image without any context, other than describing the image as the “front cover” of Her Loss. The shot immediately confused fans, with many asking who the mystery woman is and why she’s on the cover.
The Independent

Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel

Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bacardi Claims Jay-Z Backed Out Of Their Deal To Sell Dussè Instead

The liquor company claims Hov backed out on his end of the deal. Less than a week after Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, the major spirits company is slamming the Roc Nation founder for allegedly backing out on their deal. According to TMZ, Bacardi’s subsidiary, Empire Investments, responded to Jay’s lawsuit, claiming that both parties actually had a “handshake deal” last December in which Empire agreed to buy Jay’s 50 percent stake in the cognac line.
TMZ.com

Drake, 21 Savage Lose Battle in Vogue Legal War, Judge Blocks Phony Cover

Score 1 for Anna Wintour in the Vogue war with Drake and 21 Savage -- a judge is forcing the rappers to shut down all their album promotions using a fake magazine cover ... at least for now. As TMZ Hip Hop first reported ... Vogue publishers Condé Nast slapped...
WUSL Power 99

Bacardi Claims JAY-Z Tried To 'Inflate' D'Ussé's Value Amid Legal Battle

JAY-Z's legal battle with Bacardi over the future of D'Ussé is getting more messy by the day. According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 2, Bacardi claimed that the Roc Nation founder is trying to double the brand's value in order to make a bigger profit. The liquor brand's subsidiary, Empire Investments, said both parties made a "handshake deal" last December where Empire agreed to buy Hov's 50% stake in the cognac brand. However, they claim JAY-Z backed out of the deal in an effort to make D'Ussé double what it's worth.
talentrecap.com

Snoop Dogg Disproves Blunt Roller’s Claim, Reveals How Much He Actually Smokes

Snoop Dogg is officially setting the record straight on how many blunts he actually smokes each day. The rapper has seemingly disproved his professional blunt roller’s claim, stating that he smokes 100 joints daily. How Many Blunts Does He Actually Smoke Daily?. Snoop Dogg has been known for being...
hiphop-n-more.com

Rihanna Releases Video For ‘Lift Me Up’ — Watch

Last night, Rihanna made a grand return to music after not releasing any music of her own for 6 years. The song was ‘Lift Me Up’, the first taste of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems. You can hear it here.
In Touch Weekly

Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Rapper and Actor Found Dead at His Home

Aaron Carter, the singer turned rapper and actor, was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home at the age of 34, In Touch can confirm. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news on Saturday, November 5, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department telling the outlet that a “suspicious death” occurred at Carter’s home address, but they could not confirm the identity of the deceased. TMZ was the first to report the news that day, noting that Carter was found in his bathtub after law enforcement received a call that morning about a person drowning in a tub.
LANCASTER, CA
NME

50 Cent discusses social media’s links to violence in hip-hop

50 Cent has discussed the role of social media in changes to violence within hip-hop communities. Speaking as part of his new TV show Hip Hop Homicides, which investigates the death of a number of rappers including XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke and more, 50 Cent said that the ease with which footage can be shot of incidents such as these has changed the amount of violence in these circles.
TEXAS STATE
HOLAUSA

Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy