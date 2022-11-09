Condé Nast Sues Drake for Trademark Infringement Over Fake ‘Vogue’ Magazine Used to Advertise New Album with 21 Savage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Complex
Who Is the Woman on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover?
Drake is no stranger to peculiar album artwork (just look at the Certified Lover Boy cover), but the imagery for his new collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, might be his most unique yet. The cover, shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden, features a close-up shot of a young woman grilling the camera with jewelry in her mouth and colorful eyelashes. Drake and 21 shared the image without any context, other than describing the image as the “front cover” of Her Loss. The shot immediately confused fans, with many asking who the mystery woman is and why she’s on the cover.
Vogue sues Drake, 21 Savage for $4M over faux fashion magazine promo
Vogue takes fashion seriously. The iconic fashion magazine’s publisher, Condé Nast, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against Drake and rapper 21 Savage — after the duo created faux issues of Vogue with themselves on the cover to promote their new album “Her Loss.”. The legit-looking...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & 21 Savage Perform ‘Privileged Rappers’ On Spoof Version Of ‘A COLORS SHOW’
The promotion for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss has been unique, with the pair doing their own versions of popular shows and promotional tools. They’ve done their own Vogue magazine, along with fake interviews on Howard Stern, a fake Tiny Desk and a fake SNL performance. Now,...
Vogue sues Drake, 21 Savage over fake magazines they made to plug new album ‘Her Loss’
Don’t tell me that you model if you ain’t been ... sued by Vogue. Vogue magazine is suing Drake and 21 Savage over their use of the magazine’s trademark and its clout to plug their just-released joint album, “Her Loss.”. The trademark infringement lawsuit, filed Monday...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Model Aoki Lee Simmons Calls Out White America’s Silence to Deaths Within Hip-Hop Community
Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t feeling the silence from the white community when it comes to deaths within the hip-hop community. The daughter of Def Jam Founder Russell Simmons and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons is very vocal on social media and enjoys using her large following to raise awareness on issues and causes important to her.
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bacardi Claims Jay-Z Backed Out Of Their Deal To Sell Dussè Instead
The liquor company claims Hov backed out on his end of the deal. Less than a week after Jay-Z filed a lawsuit against Bacardi, the major spirits company is slamming the Roc Nation founder for allegedly backing out on their deal. According to TMZ, Bacardi’s subsidiary, Empire Investments, responded to Jay’s lawsuit, claiming that both parties actually had a “handshake deal” last December in which Empire agreed to buy Jay’s 50 percent stake in the cognac line.
TMZ.com
Drake, 21 Savage Lose Battle in Vogue Legal War, Judge Blocks Phony Cover
Score 1 for Anna Wintour in the Vogue war with Drake and 21 Savage -- a judge is forcing the rappers to shut down all their album promotions using a fake magazine cover ... at least for now. As TMZ Hip Hop first reported ... Vogue publishers Condé Nast slapped...
Drake and 21 Savage sued for $4 Million after using fake Vogue covers in album promo
Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in some scolding water. The legendary fashion magazine is suing the artists for replicating and faking a front cover in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media...
Bacardi Claims JAY-Z Tried To 'Inflate' D'Ussé's Value Amid Legal Battle
JAY-Z's legal battle with Bacardi over the future of D'Ussé is getting more messy by the day. According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 2, Bacardi claimed that the Roc Nation founder is trying to double the brand's value in order to make a bigger profit. The liquor brand's subsidiary, Empire Investments, said both parties made a "handshake deal" last December where Empire agreed to buy Hov's 50% stake in the cognac brand. However, they claim JAY-Z backed out of the deal in an effort to make D'Ussé double what it's worth.
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg Disproves Blunt Roller’s Claim, Reveals How Much He Actually Smokes
Snoop Dogg is officially setting the record straight on how many blunts he actually smokes each day. The rapper has seemingly disproved his professional blunt roller’s claim, stating that he smokes 100 joints daily. How Many Blunts Does He Actually Smoke Daily?. Snoop Dogg has been known for being...
hiphop-n-more.com
Rihanna Releases Video For ‘Lift Me Up’ — Watch
Last night, Rihanna made a grand return to music after not releasing any music of her own for 6 years. The song was ‘Lift Me Up’, the first taste of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems. You can hear it here.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Rapper and Actor Found Dead at His Home
Aaron Carter, the singer turned rapper and actor, was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home at the age of 34, In Touch can confirm. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the news on Saturday, November 5, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department telling the outlet that a “suspicious death” occurred at Carter’s home address, but they could not confirm the identity of the deceased. TMZ was the first to report the news that day, noting that Carter was found in his bathtub after law enforcement received a call that morning about a person drowning in a tub.
NME
50 Cent discusses social media’s links to violence in hip-hop
50 Cent has discussed the role of social media in changes to violence within hip-hop communities. Speaking as part of his new TV show Hip Hop Homicides, which investigates the death of a number of rappers including XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke and more, 50 Cent said that the ease with which footage can be shot of incidents such as these has changed the amount of violence in these circles.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0