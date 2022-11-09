Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
LOOK: Vols reveal uniform combination for home finale against Missouri
Tennessee's home finale Saturday against Missouri will be the final game at Neyland Stadium for many of the Vols' current seniors. Fittingly, it will give them one last chance to wear their traditional home uniforms. In a post on its official Twitter account, Tennessee revealed Thursday evening that it will...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Bowl projections following Week 10
In the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night, South Carolina secured bowl eligibility with three games to go in its 2022 season. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) are now bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons in head coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons as the head man. Last season, South Carolina was selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated North Carolina 38-21.
atozsports.com
One big thing Tennessee Vols fans don’t need to worry about against Missouri
The Tennessee Vols likely won’t be heading to Atlanta in December to play for the SEC Championship — unless Georgia loses their final two SEC games of the season (Mississippi State and Kentucky). But fortunately for the Vols, they still have a chance to reach the College Football...
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball to redshirt high-upside freshman wing
Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes announced Monday night after the Vols’ win over Tennessee Tech that freshman wing DJ Jefferson would be redshirting this season. Jefferson, a bouncy 4-star recruit out of Minnesota, is one of 5 newcomers to the Vosl program this year. He was the No. 122 recruit in the nation per 247Sports and a capable athlete.
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
goblueraiders.com
Harrison Signs with Lady Raiders on National Signing Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell announced the addition of back-to-back All-West Tennessee Player of the Year and two-time Tennessee Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday. "Jada fits our program to a T in the fact...
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
This Is Tennessee's Best Indian Restaurant
Yelp searched through ratings and reviews to find the best Indian restaurants around the country.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location
Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. The restaurant will let the good times roll in the new year with a projected opening in early 2023.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0