Bowl projections following Week 10

In the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night, South Carolina secured bowl eligibility with three games to go in its 2022 season. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) are now bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons in head coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons as the head man. Last season, South Carolina was selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated North Carolina 38-21.
Tennessee basketball to redshirt high-upside freshman wing

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes announced Monday night after the Vols’ win over Tennessee Tech that freshman wing DJ Jefferson would be redshirting this season. Jefferson, a bouncy 4-star recruit out of Minnesota, is one of 5 newcomers to the Vosl program this year. He was the No. 122 recruit in the nation per 247Sports and a capable athlete.
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
Harrison Signs with Lady Raiders on National Signing Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell announced the addition of back-to-back All-West Tennessee Player of the Year and two-time Tennessee Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday. "Jada fits our program to a T in the fact...
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location

Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
