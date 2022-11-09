Israel Adesanya believes he’s the reason Alex Pereira got signed to the UFC and fighting for the belt: “I cleared the way for him to get to the top”

Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya admits Alex Pereira has “bragging rights” but claims “I know something he doesn’t” ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is admitting that Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights’, but claims he ‘knows something’ Alex doesn’t ahead of UFC 281. UFC 281 takes place this coming Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will feature...
MMAmania.com
Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats
Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali. That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.
Sporting News
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
CBS Sports
Israel Adesanya says Alex Pereira has not earned title shot at UFC 281: 'I cleared the way for him'
Alex Pereira should be grateful to be competing for the UFC middleweight championship as far as Israel Adesanya is concerned. Adesanya vs. Pereira headlines UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adesanya does not believe that Pereira has earned a UFC middleweight title shot after...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
Matt Frevola plans to drag Ottman Azaitar into deep waters to finish him at UFC 281 after 2021 fight cancellation: “I owe that dude an ass beating”
Matt Frevola couldn’t have picked a better opponent for his return to Madison Square Garden. Frevola is set to take on Ottman Azaitar who is an opponent the ‘Steamrolla’ has wanted to fight for quite some time. The two were booked to face one another at UFC 257 on Fight Island, but after Azaitar snuck a bag and people into the hotel, he was released from the promotion.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier confesses he retired from MMA to late: “I should’ve stopped in ‘18”
UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier confessed that he may have overdone his mixed martial arts career by two years. Cormier ended his martial arts journey with one of the most credentialed résumés in the sport’s history. During the Lafayette-born’s eighteen-year career, he became a multiple-word champion across two weight divisions and was involved in numerous blockbuster fights.
UFC 281 | Pro fighters make their picks for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira title fight
In the main event of UFC 281, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Israel Adesanya takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Adesanya is a -210 favorite while the challenger is a +162 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to...
Justin Gaethje reveals he was in a vicious bike crash just days before Charles Oliveira title fight that caused vision issues
Justin Gaethje revealed he had to overcome a serious bike crash just days before his title fight against Charles Oliveira back in May. Gaethje was looking to become the undisputed champion in his second attempt as he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2020. In the lead-up to the fight, Gaethje was full of trash-talking as he thought Oliveira would quit.
Michael Chandler hunting for a finish against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: “He’s not a crazy hard puzzle to solve”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is hunting for a finish this weekend. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson in May. The win was an important one for the former Bellator champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Chandler was previously defeated by Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
