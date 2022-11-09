Israel Adesanya believes he’s the reason Alex Pereira got signed to the UFC and fighting for the belt: “I cleared the way for him to get to the top”

Matt Frevola couldn’t have picked a better opponent for his return to Madison Square Garden. Frevola is set to take on Ottman Azaitar who is an opponent the ‘Steamrolla’ has wanted to fight for quite some time. The two were booked to face one another at UFC 257 on Fight Island, but after Azaitar snuck a bag and people into the hotel, he was released from the promotion.

1 DAY AGO