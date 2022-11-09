ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Heights, IL

Community mourns loss of student athlete: 'This kid was living his best life'

By Steve Miller
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5Egd_0j3ghieN00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A southwest suburban community is trying to deal with the death over the weekend of a 17-year-old standout soccer player.

“He was just on fire. I mean, this kid was living his best life.”

Zeno Toscas was the soccer coach of 17-year-old Ryan Plowman.

“He had an incredible family, he had an incredible girlfriend. He did very, very, very well in school.”

And now Toscas says he wants to make sure Ryan’s soccer teammates at Shepard High School in Palos Heights don’t, as he puts it, “get into their own heads.”

“Because I don’t want this to be something that changes anybody for the worse,” Toscas said. “I’d rather everybody take the opportunity to realize, hey, we’re not invincible.”

Ryan Plowman took care of his health as he battled Crohn’s Disease. Then, he developed mononucleosis  and died Saturday.

There's a vigil for Ryan at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shepard High School.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help Ryan's family.

