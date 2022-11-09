Read full article on original website
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane
A viral video caught two Florida deputies arresting a legally-blind man for seemingly nothing, sparking an investigation and leaving even the sheriff "troubled," according to The Daily Beast. Body camera footage posted to YouTube shows 61-year-old James "Jim" Hodges getting handcuffed by Columbia County sheriff's deputies Halloween morning (October 31)....
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
Fisherman Straps GoPro Camera To A Big Carp, Captures Awesome Footage Of Life Underwater
People need to use it for everything. A person can’t even go for a fish without bring technology into the matter. We’ve seen drone fishing and now a GoPro to a fish?. As much as I think needing to always use technology when outdoors is getting a little crazy, this is worth a try.
Jalopnik
Florida Man Blames Paranormal Activity for Driving Car Missing Two Tires
In general, it’s a bad idea to drive if your car is missing a tire. It’s bad for your wheel, and it tears up the road. If you’re missing two tires, it’s even worse. But what if you’ve been cursed and need to escape to safety? Surely, that’s a reasonable excuse, right? Turns out, at least in Florida, it’s not.
iheart.com
Analysis of D.B. Cooper Tie Leads to New Suspect in Skyjacking Case
An analysis of a necktie left behind by D.B. Cooper has reportedly led one researcher to what he believes was the skyjacker's place of employment and, in turn, a possible new suspect in the case. The intriguing piece of evidence from the legendary 1971 caper was discarded moments before the mysterious man faded into oblivion by parachuting from the airliner that he had hijacked. The clip-on tie had been in the possession of the FBI until 2017, when a group of investigators were given access to the material and a subsequent examination via electron microscope revealed that it contained particles from various metals. Now, longtime Cooper researcher Eric Ulis contends that one particular alloy found on the fabric could lead directly to the skyjacker by way of his job.
a-z-animals.com
Shoebill Stork Enters the Room Sounding Like Machine Gun Shootout
Shoebill Stork Enters the Room Sounding Like Machine Gun Shootout. Don’t let your eyes deceive you – the shoebill stork is a creature that looks like it belongs in a Tim Burton movie. The shoebill is incredibly fascinating to watch, standing taller than a mailbox and having an eight-foot wingspan! This large bird is unique to the swamps and marshes of Central and East Africa and is known for its lesson-in-gray coloration.
