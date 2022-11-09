Read full article on original website
KPBS
In San Diego's diverse neighborhoods, poll workers don’t always speak voters' languages
Despite blustery skies, poll workers at the Colina Del Sol Recreation Center greeted voters and passersby Tuesday morning with a warm smile and gesture toward the entrance of the vote center. The vote center is nestled in one of San Diego County’s most diverse neighborhoods, according to data from the...
KPBS
San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats
San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
Full List of Dead People Who Won Their Elections on Tuesday
The dead win elections more often than you think.
Dead candidate has narrow lead in Chula Vista City Attorney race
In one of the closest and strangest election races in San Diego County, Simon Silva, who died in September, has a narrow 149-vote lead over Dan Smith to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
KPBS
Key races still up for grabs in 2022 midterm election
Voting may be over, but a number of key races across the country have yet to be decided. In California’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin had 51% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to opponent Republican Brian Maryott’s 49%. Then, undersheriff Kelly Martinez currently holds a 14-point lead over former city prosecutor John Hemmerling in the race to become San Diego’s next sheriff. Next, in the majority Democrat city of Chula Vista mayor's race, Republican John McCann has a 10-point lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Then, a closer look at where California’s propositions stand the day after the election. And, a roundup of the races and measures in the city of San Diego. Finally, a closer look at the passage of Prop 1 and what it means for abortion rights in California.
Where to find San Diego election results
FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
Lee Leads in City Council District 6 Race
Kent Lee increased his lead over opponent Tommy Hough on Wednesday, solidifying his place as the next Councilman in District 6. Hough, however, vowed not to concede until all the votes are counted. But he did have a few thoughts on the race the morning after. “Downtown will likely read...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
Vargas wins reelection in 52nd Congressional District
Incumbent Rep. Juan Vargas has won reelection in the 52nd Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night.
With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week
The registrar of voters office projects voter turnout of 60 percent and has counted about half of the number of ballots it expects.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
NBC San Diego
McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor
The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
Latest Blow to San Diego’s OAN: Judge Rejects Bid to Toss Dominion Voting Suit
Almost a year after asking a federal court to throw out an election company’s $1.6 billion defamation suit, lawyers for One America News got their answer Monday. Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C., denied several motions from Herring Networks, operator of the far-right OAN network based in San Diego.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Ballot Measures Remain Too Close to Call
San Diegans headed home from the polls Tuesday, but with vote counting still ongoing on Wednesday, there are some races that are still too close to call, including the city of San Diego's Measures B and C. Measure C would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the...
NBC San Diego
Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose
As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted. Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College. And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County...
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
KPBS
Regional leaders host a roundtable to address veteran homelessness
The most recent Point In Time count of the homeless in San Diego County found a double-digit drop in the number of veterans living on the streets. On Monday, city and county officials met with leaders of homeless outreach and service programs for a roundtable discussion on getting that number even lower.
