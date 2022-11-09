ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

KPBS

San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats

San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Key races still up for grabs in 2022 midterm election

Voting may be over, but a number of key races across the country have yet to be decided. In California’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin had 51% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to opponent Republican Brian Maryott’s 49%. Then, undersheriff Kelly Martinez currently holds a 14-point lead over former city prosecutor John Hemmerling in the race to become San Diego’s next sheriff. Next, in the majority Democrat city of Chula Vista mayor's race, Republican John McCann has a 10-point lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Then, a closer look at where California’s propositions stand the day after the election. And, a roundup of the races and measures in the city of San Diego. Finally, a closer look at the passage of Prop 1 and what it means for abortion rights in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diegans approve Measure H

More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Lee Leads in City Council District 6 Race

Kent Lee increased his lead over opponent Tommy Hough on Wednesday, solidifying his place as the next Councilman in District 6. Hough, however, vowed not to concede until all the votes are counted. But he did have a few thoughts on the race the morning after. “Downtown will likely read...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

McCann's Lead Widens Over Campa-Najjar in Race for Chula Vista Mayor

The gap got a little bigger between the candidates vying for Chula Vista Mayor. As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican City Councilman John McCann leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar by more than 10%. That lead was less than 7% Tuesday night. However, McCann said the race is hardly over. “No, we’re waiting...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Ballot Measures Remain Too Close to Call

San Diegans headed home from the polls Tuesday, but with vote counting still ongoing on Wednesday, there are some races that are still too close to call, including the city of San Diego's Measures B and C. Measure C would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

