If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is projected to win reelection in what turned out to be one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, according to the Associated Press. Slotkin, first elected to Congress as part of the 2018 backlash against former President Donald Trump, was running...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Updating the Battle for Congress: Both Chambers Remain Undecided
As of midday Friday, November 11, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. At this point, there has been no change, so we'll repeat what we wrote yesterday. At 49 Republicans and 48 Democrats, the battle has come down to Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. The party winning two out of three of those will control the Senate in 2023. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. Whether that will be the decisive election - as it was in 2020 - will hinge on whether the same party wins both Arizona and Nevada.
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Friday, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 213 seats while Democrats are estimated to win at least 206 seats. In several of the outstanding races, Republicans are ahead.
Lisa Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka Have To Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Senate Seat
The polls closed Tuesday night, but Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and her Republican challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, will have to wait weeks to see who won their election under their state’s new system of ranked choice voting. In Alaska’s new system, which voters approved in 2020, Tuesday’s election functioned as...
Rep. Schrier pulls ahead in early counting for Washington's 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Numbers from the Washington Secretary of State's office for Washington state’s 8th Congressional District race show Democrat Kim Schrier as the front-runner with 52.7% of votes counted, followed by Republican Matt Larkin with 46.9% of the votes counted so far. The 8th Congressional District...
Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race, bringing Democrats one seat away from majority, NBC News projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections. “It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”. The...
Barrett leads Slotkin in early results of Michigan 7th District battle
(The Center Square) – With 52% of votes tallied, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett led incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin by a double-digit margin in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District late Tuesday night. Barrett had 55% of the vote to Slotkin's 43%; the race was yet to be called.
Republicans won by losing the right races this week. And America is better because of it.
Voters turned the pruning shears on the Republican Party this week. It definitely wasn't what the GOP wanted – dreams of a red tsunami were dashed. But it was necessary. A pair of ancient philosophers wrote: "You can't always get what you want. But if you try sometime, you'll find, you get what you need."
Hinson wins another term in U.S. House
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson won a second term in Congress Tuesday, beating her Democratic challenger, State Sen. Liz Mathis. Hinson led the race with 57% of the vote when the Associated Press declared her the winner in the race to represent Iowa’s 2nd District. At the time, 75% of the vote had been counted.
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) was projected to win her bid for reelection Tuesday, overcoming the challenge of a sharply redrawn congressional district aimed at making her suburban Kansas City seat lean more Republican. Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins in a rematch of her race in 2020.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly pads lead over Blake Masters in U.S. Senate race
Update: Sen. Mark Kelly continues her lead over Blake Masters. New results are expected Friday night. Read the latest here. Sen. Mark Kelly widened his lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters in votes counted Thursday, complicating the GOP's path to taking his seat and control of the Senate as a whole. Kelly, D-Ariz., gained a net...
John King breaks down possible outcomes of the key Senate races
CNN's John King breaks down the latest of the key remaining Senate races that will decide the control of the US Senate.
