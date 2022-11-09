Oak Hill man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for grand larceny
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced today, November 8, 2022, an Oak Hill man has been sentenced for the felony offense of grand larceny.
Shane S. Jones, 32, of Oak Hill was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for the felony offense of grand larceny.
On November 11th and 12th, 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break ins at a residence in the Hilltop area of Oak Hill. It was determined that Shane Jones along with another individual had entered the residence and an outbuilding and stolen property including firearms in excess of one thousand dollars.Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial
Jones pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, and will have to serve at least two years before being eligible for parole.
