FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Mindset: Ohio State releases hype video for matchup with Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After back-to-back road games, the Ohio State Buckeyes will return to The Shoe Saturday for a matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday night titled ch. X the mindset. Ohio State (9-0) is No. 2 in the...
'Rivals' docuseries examines sports rivalries, beginning with OSU vs Michigan
Here in Central Ohio, we know all about "The Game." Lifestyle Contributor Kara Mack talks to the man behind "Rivals," a new docuseries highlighting the intense rivalries in sports. The first episode focuses on the classic college football matchup: Ohio State vs Michigan.
Zed Key's double-double powers Ohio State past Charleston Southern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56 on Thursday night. Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio...
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State signs top-5 recruiting class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann has once again signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. This year's signing class includes guard Taison Chatman, guard Scotty Middleton, center Austin Parks, and forward Devin Royal and is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
No. 14 Buckeyes use big 3rd quarter to pick up season-opening win over No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 14th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes used a big third quarter to defeat the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols 87-75 Tuesday in the first game of the season. Tennessee led 41-33 at the half. Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter to take a 63-54 lead into the fourth.
Africentric alum Jordan Horston's special homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 14 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Tuesday hosting the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols at the Schottenstein Center. While this is only the 12th meeting between the two programs, there is some familiarity between the two teams.
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Live Nation officials on Thursday announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18. Joel and Nicks announced a joint tour that will include stops next year in...
Rock legend Joe Walsh starts Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade with a bang
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Arena is soon to be overrun with rock stars as Rock Hall of Fame guitarist Joe Walsh brings some of the biggest acts from Ohio to one stage to help raise money for veterans groups. ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Stacia Naquin and Bob Kendrick...
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
Columbus Weather: Enjoy what probably will be the last pleasant evening of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more nice evening then it turns windy, wet, and wintry. Dramatically colder temperatures are on the way for the foreseeable future. The furnace is about to get a significant workout. (Story continues below the daily forecast) THURSDAY NIGHT: turning cloudy with rain arriving overnight...
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
Columbus Weather: Few more nice days before rain hits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next couple of days is expected to be really nice before the rain hits Central Ohio. Temps will start out in the lower 40s and then warm to 67 on Wednesday and 68 on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Enjoy these above-normal temperatures because...
Pelontonia celebrating 2022 fundraising at "Night of Impact" event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pelotonia is holding an event Thursday night to celebrate and reveal its fundraising total for the year. "A Night of Impact" will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at KEMBA Live!. Eric Olsavsky, Pelotonia's vice president of community engagement and partnership joined Good...
Police: Body found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a body was found at a residence in the Hilltop Thursday morning. Officers are on the scene along Nashoba Avenue where there was a report of a body found. The unidentified person was pronounced dead by medics when they arrived, police...
Fried Pickles debut at Hot Chicken Takeover Grand Opening in Powell
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Ohio’s popular restaurant Hot Chicken Takeover is hosting a grand opening celebration for it's sixth location set to open in Lewis Center at 8715 Owenfield Drive. Hungry fans of fresh, fried-to-order chicken can pull into the newest Hot Chicken Takeover spot starting Thursday Nov....
Columbus dads unite to put baby-changing tables in restrooms of small businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dads across Columbus are uniting to tackle a stinky situation: Fathers pushing to clean poop but needing a bit of help and it all starts at the changing table. Columbus City Councilmen Rob Dorans and Nick Bankston are new dads. Both have sons under the...
