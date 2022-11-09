Read full article on original website
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
newsfromthestates.com
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
coloradosun.com
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 386 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 10:30...
nbc11news.com
Surprising number of unaffiliated voters across Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are just one day away from the critical midterm elections. As of today, millions of Americans have already cast their ballot. Across the country, Republicans and Democrats are eager to get their vote in and make their voices heard. Although, what some find surprising is the number of unaffiliated voters that have turned out in this election cycle. Here are the latest numbers in Colorado and Mesa County.
coloradosun.com
To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap
Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert’s reelection prospects unclear as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race remains too close to call
GRAND JUNCTION — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reelection bid in her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District was in doubt as her contest with Democrat Adam Frisch remained too close to call. Boebert was expected to easily roll over Frisch, but at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Frisch, a former...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Grand Junction Homicide: Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody
A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road. Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
coloradopols.com
Tina Peters Backs Ganahl, Scolds Neuschwanger
We haven’t seen or heard much from Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters lately, which is a bit of a surprise given that she has plenty of time on her hands. Peters is not allowed to be anywhere near election equipment on account of breaking into her own election system in 2021, a crime for which she is facing multiple investigations and which may result in Peters spending a significant chunk of time in prison in the very near future.
KJCT8
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
nbc11news.com
Man shot dead in early morning shooting
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
nbc11news.com
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
Super Cute Grand Junction Kittens Step Into the Pets of the Week Spotlight
Although we have an adorable dog to tell you about today, we're going to let a couple of super cute kittens take center stage. Last week, our focus was on senior pets and a special promotion from Roice-Hurst Humane Society to stir up some interest in adopting older dogs and cats. This week, we reverse course and feature the younger generation.
