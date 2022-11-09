ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

newsfromthestates.com

Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – Grand Junction had three measures on the ballot Tuesday night, and the citizens of the valley have decided which to keep and which to leave. Voters chose to leave measures 2A, 2B, and 2C on the political cutting room floor. None of the proposed ballot issues received enough votes to pass.
nbc11news.com

Surprising number of unaffiliated voters across Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are just one day away from the critical midterm elections. As of today, millions of Americans have already cast their ballot. Across the country, Republicans and Democrats are eager to get their vote in and make their voices heard. Although, what some find surprising is the number of unaffiliated voters that have turned out in this election cycle. Here are the latest numbers in Colorado and Mesa County.
coloradosun.com

To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap

Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
99.9 KEKB

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
coloradopols.com

Tina Peters Backs Ganahl, Scolds Neuschwanger

We haven’t seen or heard much from Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters lately, which is a bit of a surprise given that she has plenty of time on her hands. Peters is not allowed to be anywhere near election equipment on account of breaking into her own election system in 2021, a crime for which she is facing multiple investigations and which may result in Peters spending a significant chunk of time in prison in the very near future.
KJCT8

Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
nbc11news.com

Man shot dead in early morning shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
nbc11news.com

Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
