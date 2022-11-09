COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm. If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO