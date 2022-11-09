Read full article on original website
SC Election results and updates: Vote 2022
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A look at Election Day results and updates from South Carolina and across the Nation. Tuesday voters headed to the polls in South Carolina and across the country for the mid-term elections. You can click here for the latest Election updates in SC on our website https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
SC Election Day: Where to Vote?
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election Day in South Carolina. If you are looking to find your voting location, the South Carolina Election Commission has a page set up to help you find the polling location. Per SC VOTES.GOV:. Visit scVOTES.gov and select “Find My Polling Place” under MySCVotes...
SC Election Day: Polls open until 7pm
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm. If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results
ABC News projects Governor McMaster to win re-election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC News projects Governor Henry McMaster to win his second term. He was up against former congressman Joe Cunningham. McMaster sounded confident at his prospects in winning reelection during his campaign. His last election he won by a 54%to 46% margin. We caught up with McMaster...
Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SCGOP Chairman, Democrat House District 75 Elect respond to Election Day wins
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick spoke at the Republican Party’s office on Marion Street this morning about yesterday’s wins for the Republican Party. “I mean here in SC we had the red wave, came and swept in along the coast, and went...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
Joe Cunningham says he's not going away as he concedes governor race to Henry McMaster
Charleston, S.C.- The music thumped at the historic American Theater in downtown Charleston Tuesday night as a crowd of mostly 20 and 30-year-olds danced before a DJ on stage. This is where Democrat Joe Cunningham had hoped to keep 75-year-old Henry McMaster from potentially becoming the longest serving governor in state history.
South Carolina Governor Election Results: Henry McMaster defeats challenger Joe Cunningham
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Henry McMaster, Joe Cunningham face off in debate. Update 8:52 p.m.: McMaster is projected to defeat Cunningham, according to the Associated Press. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may...
