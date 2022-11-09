ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

abccolumbia.com

SC Election results and updates: Vote 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A look at Election Day results and updates from South Carolina and across the Nation. Tuesday voters headed to the polls in South Carolina and across the country for the mid-term elections. You can click here for the latest Election updates in SC on our website https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/
abccolumbia.com

SC Election Day: Where to Vote?

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election Day in South Carolina. If you are looking to find your voting location, the South Carolina Election Commission has a page set up to help you find the polling location. Per SC VOTES.GOV:. Visit scVOTES.gov and select “Find My Polling Place” under MySCVotes...
abccolumbia.com

SC Election Day: Polls open until 7pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm. If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/
WBTV

McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results

NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply. The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court. Updated: 17...
abccolumbia.com

ABC News projects Governor McMaster to win re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC News projects Governor Henry McMaster to win his second term. He was up against former congressman Joe Cunningham. McMaster sounded confident at his prospects in winning reelection during his campaign. His last election he won by a 54%to 46% margin. We caught up with McMaster...
wach.com

Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
live5news.com

Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
