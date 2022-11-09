Colorado voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” to Proposition FF on election day, meaning more state money will ensure more children have nutritious school meals. The change isn’t likely to impact most Coloradans but those who earn more than $300,000 a year will see slightly higher state taxes. The state will direct those funds to school districts that offer free school meals. Before the proposition passed only lower-income families qualified for subsidized meals from school, i.e. a family of four making less than $51,338 a year. Prop FF flips the script on this restriction, opening up the possibility for all students to receive subsidized meals, regardless of their families annual income. The proposition also ensures fair pay for school cafeteria workers. Proposition supporters say the measure stems from the overwhelmingly positive results of free school lunches provided during the pandemic. In that time they said, removing the stigma of a free lunch encouraged more children to eat a nutritious lunch and as a side benefit, grades and test scores took a turn for the better.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO