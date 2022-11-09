Read full article on original website
Colorado Votes to Pass Prop FF, Helping Hungry Kids
Colorado voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” to Proposition FF on election day, meaning more state money will ensure more children have nutritious school meals. The change isn’t likely to impact most Coloradans but those who earn more than $300,000 a year will see slightly higher state taxes. The state will direct those funds to school districts that offer free school meals. Before the proposition passed only lower-income families qualified for subsidized meals from school, i.e. a family of four making less than $51,338 a year. Prop FF flips the script on this restriction, opening up the possibility for all students to receive subsidized meals, regardless of their families annual income. The proposition also ensures fair pay for school cafeteria workers. Proposition supporters say the measure stems from the overwhelmingly positive results of free school lunches provided during the pandemic. In that time they said, removing the stigma of a free lunch encouraged more children to eat a nutritious lunch and as a side benefit, grades and test scores took a turn for the better.
Flags to fly Half-Staff tomorrow 11/10
Governor Jared Polis is ordering all public buildings and properties to lower their flags to half-staff tomorrow from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Minority Leader, Republican Hugh McKean. Mckean died of a heart attack last Sunday at the age of 55. He served the state legislature in...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — There was one winning ticket sold for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night. Unfortunately for Coloradans, the winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. There...
Frisch Vs. Boebert Coming Down to the Wire
Adam Frisch leads Lauren Boebert by just 73 votes as of 6 p.m. Although Adam Frisch’s lead dwindles and Coloradans are sitting on the edge of their seat, ballots continue to pour in throughout the state. Will Boebert receive enough last-minute ballots for the come-from-behind victory? Or will Frisch hang on? See our Elections Results page to stay up to date with the information.
