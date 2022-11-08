Federal judge dismisses excessive force claim against Sterling for police killing of man

Read full article on original website
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Pueblo judge had no authority to make defendant pay for dismissed case
The state's Court of Appeals has reversed the $67 charge a Pueblo County judge imposed on a criminal defendant, even though prosecutors had dismissed the case against him. A three-judge panel for the appellate court agreed state law did not allow District Court Judge Thomas Flesher to order such payment from Benjamin Franklin Sanchez, even if Sanchez's plea agreement may have permitted it.
coloradopolitics.com
Judges' faulty instructions prompt appeals court to reverse convictions in 3 cases
Colorado's second-highest court reversed convictions in three separate cases last month after the trial judges' faulty instructions to jurors improperly lowered the burden of proof needed to secure a guilty verdict. In each instance, the Court of Appeals determined the defendants' juries were unable to consider key parts of their...
A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?
On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC
Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was. Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Texas man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman, 21, who beat him at basketball, police and family say
A Dallas, Texas, man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at a game of basketball, police and the victim's family say. Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 3 shooting of Asia Womack, 21, the Dallas Police Department announced.
El Chapo asks judge to vacate life sentence: Report
Former head of the Sinaloa Cartel Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has filed a petition for a judge to vacate his life sentence.
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
He Killed His Pregnant Cousin and Two Others at Family Barbecue After an Argument, Authorities Allege
A 49-year-old Michigan man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing three family members at a summer barbecue earlier this year. One of the victims was six months pregnant. Juan Manuel Mireles was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a slew of felonies, including three counts...
Gun show loophole
The so-called gun show loophole refers to the legal exemption that allows private sellers, such as gun show vendors, to sell weapons without conducting background checks. While federally licensed gun sellers must run background checks, not all sellers must be licensed. Those sales are known as the secondary market. The Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House in 2021, but has yet to proceed out of committee.
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
