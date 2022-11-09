Read full article on original website
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
KIMT
Veterans honored, Former State Sen. Dave Senjem speaks during Rochester event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Veterans were honored in the Med-City during an ceremony at the International Event Center on Friday. The program began with the Posting of Colors along with the national anthem sung by an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy. Musician Brad Boice also played during the ceremony and a POW/MIA...
KIMT
Children's consignment sale held for Rochester families
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment sale held by a local organization this weekend offered low-cost children's items for families on a budget as we approach the holidays. A local mother dedicated to offering families ways to provide for their children without breaking the bank brought "Just Between Friends" to Rochester to do just that - help the community as best as she can by creating a space where families can shop affordably for their children during difficult economic times.
KIMT
The Landing MN is gearing up for its first day in new facility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN held an open house for its new facility on Friday. Holly Fifield, who is the co-founder of The Landing MN, said the new facility cost around $2.6 million dollars, with 70% of funding coming from private donations. Fifield said the new facility is an upgrade from...
KIMT
Work on veterans memorial continues
BYRON, Minn.-Progress for a veterans memorial in Byron continues. Work on the memorial started last spring. The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is still raising enough money to finish it. Once completed, the site will feature stone pillars with spots to carve the names of people who died during their military service. The goal is to have the memorial completed sometimes next year.
KIMT
Local Marine Corps recruitment office seeks to boost numbers amid low national numbers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many who join the armed services it's a change to serve their country, enjoy decent benefits, and in some cases even the world. Currently, the U.S. military is facing a problem. Not enough people are enlisting. According to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, by...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
KIMT
Veterans appreciation event held at Meadow Lakes Senior Living
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Meadow Lakes Senior Living showed their appreciation to veterans this afternoon. In honor of the twelve veterans who live there, a chaplain from Seasons Hospice gave a heartfelt thank-you. The veterans in the ceremony then received personalized gift baskets. Community Director Donna Grover said today's tribute was touching. “I...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
KIMT
Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
KIMT
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases satirical recruitment video, Uffdah!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is hiring and they're using a unique recruiting video to entice potential applicants. The fun video makes light of some of the clichés here in the Midwest from they way we talk to some of our favorite dishes. Uffda!!!. During the...
KIMT
Reconsecration ceremony at Calvary Cemetery
ROCHESTER, Minn.-It was back on Halloween night when the Calvary Cemetery was vandalized. Several graves were covered with graffiti. Today, a reconsecration ceremony was held at the cemetery to remember those whose graves were vandalized. Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester sprinkled holy water on sections of the cemetery that were desecrated. He said the anger he felt after the vandalism fueled his desire to be there.
KIMT
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office creates recruitment video to help boost hiring
KIMT
Rochester Art Center hosts a "give thanks" open studio
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Art Center hosted an open studio for local community members to come together to explore gratitude through their creativity. This fun get-together featured a "give thanks"-themed open studio that offered plenty of ways for local artists to engage in visual mediums, like painting and drawing.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
