ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment sale held by a local organization this weekend offered low-cost children's items for families on a budget as we approach the holidays. A local mother dedicated to offering families ways to provide for their children without breaking the bank brought "Just Between Friends" to Rochester to do just that - help the community as best as she can by creating a space where families can shop affordably for their children during difficult economic times.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO