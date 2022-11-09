PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Magaziner has been the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, work to lower the cost of health care and turn “the page on Trumpism.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO