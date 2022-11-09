ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
People

Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared

In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

Liz Cheney Just Endorsed Another Democrat

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she’s literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she’s strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she’s endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Seth Magaziner wins US House seat in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Magaziner has been the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, work to lower the cost of health care and turn “the page on Trumpism.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Hassan holds narrow lead in New Hampshire Senate race: poll

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 4 percentage point lead over Republican Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate race, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling survey found Hassan receiving 49 percent support among very likely voters, compared to Bolduc with 45 percent. A separate 3 percent said they were undecided.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Middlebury Campus

Vermont elects Welch, Balint while vote tallying continues for key national races

Vermont elected Democrat Peter Welch to the Senate with 66.8% of the vote and Democrat Becca Balint to the House of Representatives with 60.1% of the vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont also re-elected Republican Governor Phil Scott, defeating Democrat Brenda Siegel, with approximately 68.9% of the vote, as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy