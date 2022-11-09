Read full article on original website
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo is reelected for Idaho US senate against Democrat challenger David Roth
Republican Sen. Mike Crapo has won the Idaho US Senate election against Democratic challenger David Roth in the red state.
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
The president of the Vermont Senate and former teacher has become the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Cheri Beasley while extending a losing streak for state Democrats seeking a spot in that chamber. Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate...
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
History was made in Vermont on Tuesday. CBS News projects that Becca Balint defeated Republican Liam Madden for the House seat, making her the state's first woman and openly LGBTQ member of Congress. Balint, a self-described "mom, teacher and progressive leader who has had to fight her whole life as...
Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared
In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Republican Gov. Phil Scott faces off against Democrat Brenda Siegel in Vermont's gubernatorial election
The gubernatorial election in Vermont is one of 36 happening around the country.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
Liz Cheney Just Endorsed Another Democrat
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she’s literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she’s strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she’s endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
Democrat Seth Magaziner wins US House seat in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether the Democratic Party will maintain its three-decade hold on the U.S. House seat being vacated by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, or if a Republican will join the delegation. Rhode Island’s Democratic treasurer, Seth Magaziner, is trying to take Langevin’s place representing the 2nd Congressional District. National Republicans are eyeing the seat as a possible pickup opportunity. Republican candidate Allan Fung, a former Cranston mayor, is well-known in the district and many political observers say the race is a toss-up. Moderate candidate William Gilbert is also on the ballot. The liberal state is currently represented in Congress by Democrats. All of the top statewide offices are also held by Democrats. Magaziner has been the state’s treasurer since 2015. He is the son of former Clinton administration policy adviser Ira Magaziner. He said he would protect Social Security and Medicare, work to lower the cost of health care and turn “the page on Trumpism.”
Hassan holds narrow lead in New Hampshire Senate race: poll
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 4 percentage point lead over Republican Don Bolduc in the New Hampshire Senate race, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling survey found Hassan receiving 49 percent support among very likely voters, compared to Bolduc with 45 percent. A separate 3 percent said they were undecided.
Results: Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster defeats Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Annie Kuster defeated Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is located in the largely rural western half of the state. Kuster said the biggest issue this election season is abortion, while Burns said it is inflation. Election 2022...
Vermont elects Welch, Balint while vote tallying continues for key national races
Vermont elected Democrat Peter Welch to the Senate with 66.8% of the vote and Democrat Becca Balint to the House of Representatives with 60.1% of the vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont also re-elected Republican Governor Phil Scott, defeating Democrat Brenda Siegel, with approximately 68.9% of the vote, as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State.
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in...
