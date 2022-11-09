ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is mail delivered on Election Day?

By Orri Benatar, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
( WCMH ) – Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, and some may be wondering whether or not the mail is running.

The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The holidays USPS observes include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In addition, UPS remains open as well as FedEx . Amazon does not recognize Election Day as one of seven paid holidays.

If you are voting by mail, keep in mind that the US Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week prior to your state’s deadline, and some states may recommend allowing even more time.

States also vary when it comes to whether or not the ballot must reach election offices or be postmarked by a specified deadline. If you still haven’t mailed your ballot as of Election Day, you should check your local election guidance to find a designated drop-off place, such as a drop box or a polling center.

WETM 18 News

Heavy Rain Friday into Friday Night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 51° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 31° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday heavy rainfall moves into the area as we see the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole combining with a cold front. TONIGHT: Thursday night into Friday we will see increasing cloud cover giving […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

