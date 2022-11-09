Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Esteves to resign from Atlanta school board after state Senate win
The Atlanta Board of Education will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jason Esteves.
georgiastatesignal.com
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?
The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
cobbcountycourier.com
Mableton Improvement Coalition issues statement on Mableton cityhood approval
The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement on the voter approval of incorporation of the City of Mableton:. The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate both the proponents and opponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum which has been approved by voters in the November 8th election, pending final certification by the Cobb County Board of Elections. MIC has maintained a neutral position throughout this campaign.
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for DeKalb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for DeKalb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
georgiastatesignal.com
Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Trails Intersect at GSU
Last week, Leader Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock visited Georgia State University as a part of their campaign tour. The people who fought to get them there wasn’t the school’s administration. It was a bunch of students. Students in pressed suits and members of the campaigns, but...
Changes to absentee ballot processing could lead to faster results on Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Compared to recent midterm and presidential elections, on Tuesday Georgia counties could begin reporting the results of absentee ballots faster than ever because of changes found in the state's newest election law. For the first time during a midterm election, counties have been able to...
Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races
Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote. State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to […] The post Holland, Roberts reelected to state House; Esteves, Willis win races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
The decision to terminate the poll workers "is in alignment with our commitment to election integrity," Fulton County election officials said in a statement.
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
2 Georgia Poll Workers Fired Over Concerning Social Media Posts: Officials
One woman, who appeared to participate in the 2021 Capitol riot, said she was removed because of her politically conservative views.
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Absentee ballots hand-delivered to more than 100 Cobb County voters following mistake
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge signed off on an order to hand deliver ballots to more than 100 voters in Cobb County. Their absentee ballots were supposed to come overnight and never arrived. Channel 2 Cobb County bureau reporter Michele Newell learned the Cobb County Board of Elections...
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Gwinnett County election officials, poll workers optimistic ahead of Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With polls opening in less than 14 hours in Gwinnett County, poll workers and election officials are feeling optimistic. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke to poll workers, who said they were able to learn everything in a day. The poll workers told Channel 2...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
