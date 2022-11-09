ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?

Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Mavs-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Sometimes, you can say something that’s difficult to take back. The same holds for an NBA trade request. You may regret it. After all, you don’t actually hate that person – you’re just angry. Still, those words may linger for much longer than the time it took you to say them.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week. For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills. “Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy