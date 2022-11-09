After 21 seasons that saw the program’s climb from outcasted Southwest Conference obscurity and then back to the Big 12, where the TCU Horned Frogs were once again allowed the opportunity to compete against their historical rivals, Gary Patterson was fired last year. He was then replaced by the program’s cross town rival, former SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes. And that, as you know, is what led Patterson to the Texas Longhorns. That’s also what led us to this week, when Texas takes on TCU in Austin, and when Patterson gets his opportunity to pick apart his former program’s prolific offense.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO