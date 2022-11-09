Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU opponent preview: Longhorns look for season-defining win
The Futurama character is now the unofficial mascot of the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, the nation’s most surprising team in 2022 under new head coach Sonny Dykes — the Carter Boys are undefeated at 9-0, in position to earn a berth in the College Football Playoffs, and lead the Big 12 standings.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian gamethread
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center on Thursday evening for a matchup against the Houston Christian Huskies in the final tuneup before hosting the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs next week. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian live updates: Horns lead 39-12 at halftime
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for another midweek matchup, this time against the Houston Christian Huskies as head coach Chris Beard’s team prepares for a big-time tilt against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs next week in Austin. Starting lineup. Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian preview
Looking to build on the 72-57 win over the UTEP Miners to start the season, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns welcome the Houston Baptist Huskies to the Moody Center on Thursday evening. Led by head coach Ron Cottrell, who has coached the Mustangs since 1990, Houston Christian enters the game...
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are in the market for more difference-makers at edge and found another one in their backyard, as four-star Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his flip from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. The No. 199 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vasek...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas gets a road win over Kansas State
For just the second time in the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns went on the road and came home with a victory, topping the Kansas State Wildcats to keep their hopes for a conference championship alive. The Longhorns managed to slow down the Kansas State ground attack, knocking star...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - TCU
It was nice to be wrong last week as Texas barely held on to defeat Kansas State. And I have to say, Ewers is 4-1 when he plays a complete game, the defense has improved tremendously over last year and I'm still unclear on how the coaching staff plans their adjustments after halftime where Texas has struggled to keep their foot on the gas when they come out of the locker room.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Welcome to Gary Patterson’s revenge week
After 21 seasons that saw the program’s climb from outcasted Southwest Conference obscurity and then back to the Big 12, where the TCU Horned Frogs were once again allowed the opportunity to compete against their historical rivals, Gary Patterson was fired last year. He was then replaced by the program’s cross town rival, former SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes. And that, as you know, is what led Patterson to the Texas Longhorns. That’s also what led us to this week, when Texas takes on TCU in Austin, and when Patterson gets his opportunity to pick apart his former program’s prolific offense.
1350kman.com
K-State Women’s Basketball Signs Pair in November Signing Period
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie announced the signing of two players to National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the Fall National Signing period on Wednesday. The new additions to the K-State roster for the 2023-24 season are: guards Alexis...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
KVOE
Aaron Hammond resigns as Emporia High softball coach
Emporia High will be searching for a new softball coach. Aaron Hammond resigned from his position that was approved by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education Wednesday night. Hammond has been the Spartans’ coach since the 2021 season. He also was an assistant coach under Troy Chapman both...
Burnt Orange Nation
NIL collectives combine to form Texas One Fund
To create a non-profit organization for NIL opportunities for Texas Longhorns athletes, five leading collectives have combined to form the Texas One Fund, which announces its launch on Thursday. Utilizing contributions from donors, businesses, and fans, the Texas One Fund will provide access to NIL opportunities for athletes in all sports by participating in and promoting charitable causes and community events.
Junction City native Justin Aaron advances to live playoffs in ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — The dream lives on for Junction City native Justin Aaron as he advances to the live playoffs in NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” In Monday’s knockout round, Aaron beat out his competition by singing “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell, a song that Aaron says he and his mother would play […]
KSNT
A taste of winter: breaking down the blast of cold air
Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived. Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up. Here’s a...
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
In Kansa governor’s race, Gov. Laura Kelly holds slim lead over Republican Derek Schmidt
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted. She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in downtown Topeka, flanked by family members […] The post In Kansa governor’s race, Gov. Laura Kelly holds slim lead over Republican Derek Schmidt appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka residents show up at the polls, cast their votes
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Members of the Topeka community showed up at the polls on Tuesday to make sure they share their voice. Election offices have had a steady stream of people ready to cast their vote. Voters of all ages came out to cast their vote to make a difference. 27 news spoke to some voters […]
7 evacuated after gas line hit at corner of Plymouth Landing, Concord Circle
Shortly after 11 am on Tuesday, November 8, Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Plymouth Landing and Concord Circle on the report of a gas leak. Upon arrival Manhattan Fire Department found a 1 1/4" gas line had been hit by a construction crew working in the area.
