Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
thedigitalfix.com
Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.
Netflix Takes Bold Bet on Theatrical With ‘Knives Out’ Sequel — But Don’t Expect ‘Glass Onion’ Box Office Numbers
It should come as little surprise that Netflix doesn’t plan to report box office grosses for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters later this month. Since the streamer never discloses financials, there’s not much of a case to crack when it comes to that particular puzzle.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 9
Today is The Watcher's 28th day of release. So far, it hasn't cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 shows of all time, and it's probably not going to. As of Nov. 6, the end of its third week of release, it's at around 376 million hours watched, way behind No. 10, Ozark Season 4, which Netflix subscribers watched for 491 million hours. So Ryan Murphy will have to content himself with his one show in the all-time top 10, Dahmer — Monster, being extraordinarily popular. (Shonda Rhimes has two shows in the top 10, not that anyone is pitting superstar showrunners against one another!) The Watcher is at No. 8 today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Will ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Beat ‘Doctor Strange 2’ for Biggest Opening Weekend of the Year?
There’s no doubt that Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will prove to be a box office smash when it debuts in 4,300 North American theaters on Friday. But just how many tickets will the comic book sequel sell in its opening weekend? The answer, at least according to early estimates? A lot… “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to dominate with at least $175 million in its first three days of release. But given the hype around Disney’s grand return to the vibrant African nation, there’s optimism that initial returns could reach as much as $185 million to $200 million over...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Looks Like Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Has Found His Next Big Franchise After He's Done Re-Teaming With Ryan Reynolds
Shawn Levy has been on quite a run with Ryan Reynolds over the last few years, with the two first teaming up on Free Guy and then collaborating on The Adam Project, which can be viewed with a Netflix subscription. Now Levy and Reynolds are in the midst of preparing for Deadpool 3, with Levy being the third director to tackle The Merc with the Mouth following Tim Miller and David Leitch. But although we’re still a ways off from Deadpool 3 beginning principal photography, Levy is reportedly already lining up his next big franchise to join.
ComicBook
Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Calls Co-Star "Lousy Kisser"
Netflix recently released a tremendous fourth season of Stranger Things and are gearing up to film the fifth and final season. Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history, and that's mostly due to the chemistry of the cast. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) quickly formed a bond in the first season that also led into a romantic relationship between the two teenagers. The series had the two characters kiss, and it turns out that that kiss was Brown's first. The actress has previously revealed that she doesn't like kissing, and while she appeared in a new Vanity Fair video, it seems that her costar was to blame. During the video, the actress is undergoing a treatment lie detector test and she revealed that Wolfhard is just a lousy kisser. You can check out the video below!
ComicBook
Britney Spears Sounds Off on Millie Bobby Brown's Movie Idea
Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Comments / 0