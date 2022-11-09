Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.

1 DAY AGO